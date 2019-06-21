SSC Constable GD Result 2018 Released; Direct Link Here

SSC Constable GD result has been released on the official website

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Constable GD 2018 exam. The result is available on the official website and candidates who appeared for the exam can check their SSC GD result/ qualifying status using their registration number. Qualified candidates will now appear for the next stage of selection which includes Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Marks of the candidates will be released on the website shortly.

SSC Constable GD Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Result tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the tab for Constable GD.

Step four: Click on the result link for your respective category.

Step five: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check your result.

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only): Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF): Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area: Direct Link

Any discrepancy with respect to the candidate's data/ result may be brought to the Notice of the Commission by 31-07-2019 along with a copy of printout of the Online Application Form. Any such representation received after 31-07-2019 will not be entertained by the Commission.

