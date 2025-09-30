SSC Invites Applications For 509 Delhi Police Head Constable Posts, Check Details

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in collaboration with Delhi Police, will conduct an open competitive examination for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, or through the mySSC mobile app. The recruitment drive aims to fill 509 positions.

Application Process

The online application process began on September 29, 2025, and will close on October 20, 2025. The last date for online fee payment is October 21, 2025, 11 PM. A correction window for the application form will be available from October 27 to October 29, 2025.

Selection Process

The recruitment involves the following mandatory stages:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE): 100 marks, 90 minutes, objective-type questions. Negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT): Qualifying in nature

Typing Test on Computer: 25 marks

Computer (Formatting) Test: Qualifying

Computer-Based Examination Syllabus (100 Questions, 100 Marks, conducted in Hindi & English):

General Awareness: 20 questions - 20 marks

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic): 20 questions - 20 marks

General Intelligence: 25 questions - 25 marks

English Language (Basic Knowledge): 25 questions - 25 marks

Computer Fundamentals (MS Word, MS Excel, Internet, WWW, Web

Browsers): 10 questions - 10 marks

Vacancies And Eligibility

Delhi Police encourages women candidates to apply, promoting gender balance. The recruitment includes 341 male and 168 female vacancies, with certain posts reserved for Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and other categories as per government norms.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary at Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).

Age limit:

Candidates must be Indian citizens aged 18-25 as of July 1, 2025, with relaxations for reserved categories, Ex-Servicemen, and departmental candidates. Educational qualification requires 10+2 or equivalent, with typing proficiency of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi. Additional incentives are available for NCC certificate holders and Rashtriya Raksha University degree holders.

Application Details

Applications must be submitted online. Aadhaar-based authentication is recommended for smooth verification of photographs and signatures.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100, waived for women, SC/ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation.

Final Selection

The recruitment process includes CBE, PE&MT, skill/trade test, document verification, and detailed medical examination.

Final selection will be based on merit, with a reserve panel of 15% candidates prepared by Delhi Police.

Candidates are advised to apply well before the deadline to avoid technical issues.

For complete details, including vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria, and certificate requirements, check the official notification here.