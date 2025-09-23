Advertisement

Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 7,565 Constable Posts

Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: The selection process will consist of a Computer-Based Examination followed by a Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE & MT).

Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: Candidates between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible to apply.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025, announcing 7,565 vacancies for Constable (Executive) posts for both male and female candidates. The recruitment drive also includes reserved posts for ex-servicemen.

Who can apply?

Candidates between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible to apply, with relaxations in the upper age limit for reserved categories as per government norms. The selection process will consist of a Computer-Based Examination followed by a Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE & MT).

What are the important dates?

Notification release date: September 22, 2025

Online application window: September 22 to October 21, 2025 (till 11 pm)

Last date for online fee payment: October 22, 2025 (till 11 pm)

Application correction window: October 29 to October 31, 2025

Computer-Based Examination: December 2025 / January 2026

How many posts are available?

The vacancies are distributed as follows:

Constable (Exe.) Male: 4,408
Constable (Exe.) Male [Ex-Servicemen (Others)]: 285
Constable (Exe.) Male [Ex-Servicemen (Commando)]: 376
Constable (Exe.) Female: 2,496
Total Vacancies: 7,565

How to apply online?

  • Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
  • Open the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 notification link
  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
  • Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee online and submit the form

Direct Link To Apply

What is the application fee?

  • Rs 100 for general category candidates
  • Exempted for women candidates, SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen
  • Payment can be made via UPI, net banking, or debit/credit cards

Candidates facing difficulties during the application process can call the toll-free helpline number 1800-309-3063. Applicants are advised to complete their forms well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

