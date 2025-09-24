Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration For 1,799 Posts Begins On This Date

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1,799 Sub-Inspector posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The application process will begin on September 26, 2025, and will close on October 26, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or its equivalent by August 1, 2025.

Age Limit

For General category male candidates: 20-37 years

For General category female candidates: 20-40 years

For Backward Classes (BC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 20-40 years

For Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST): 20-42 years

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Physical Eligibility and Efficiency Test

Exam Pattern

100 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 200 marks

Duration: 2 hours

Minimum qualifying marks: 30%

Negative marking: 0.2 marks deducted for each wrong answer

Paper 1: General Hindi (100 questions, 200 marks, Duration: 2 hours)

Minimum qualifying marks: 30%

Paper 2: General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability (100 questions, 200 marks)

Duration: 2 hours

Negative marking: 0.2 marks deducted for each incorrect answer

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Sub-Inspector recruitment link and register

Fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee

Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and take a printout for future reference

Check official notification here