Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration For 1,799 Posts Begins On This Date

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: The selection process includes three stages.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1,799 Sub-Inspector posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The application process will begin on September 26, 2025, and will close on October 26, 2025.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or its equivalent by August 1, 2025.
Age Limit
- For General category male candidates: 20-37 years
- For General category female candidates: 20-40 years
- For Backward Classes (BC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 20-40 years
- For Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST): 20-42 years
Selection Process
The recruitment process will consist of three stages:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Examination
- Physical Eligibility and Efficiency Test
Exam PatternPreliminary Exam
- 100 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 200 marks
- Duration: 2 hours
- Minimum qualifying marks: 30%
- Negative marking: 0.2 marks deducted for each wrong answer
- Paper 1: General Hindi (100 questions, 200 marks, Duration: 2 hours)
- Minimum qualifying marks: 30%
- Paper 2: General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability (100 questions, 200 marks)
- Duration: 2 hours
- Negative marking: 0.2 marks deducted for each incorrect answer
Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Sub-Inspector recruitment link and register
- Fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee
- Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and take a printout for future reference
