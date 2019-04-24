UPSC Releases CAPF Exam 2019 Notice; Application Begins For 323 Vacancies

UPSC CAPF Exam 2019 notice released

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination 2019. The tentative number of vacancies is 323 out of which 100 are with BSF, 108 are with CRPF, 28 are with CISF, 21 are with ITBP, and 66 are with SSB. The last date to apply online is May 20, 2019 till 6:00 pm. Applicant must ascertain their eligibility before applying for the UPSC CAPF exam.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university and should be either younger than 25 years or older than 20 years on August 1, 2019. Possession of NCC 'B' or NCC 'C' certificate is desired but not mandatory.

Candidates are also advised to go through the official exam notification and ascertain that they fulfil the prescribed Physical Standard for recruitment as an Assistant Commandant before applying for the exam.

UPSC CAPF Exam 2019 Notification

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria shall be able to apply online through upsconline.nic.in website. The application fee is Rs. 200 which can be submitted online or at the nearest SBI branch. The application fee is not applicable for female/SC/ST candidates.

UPSC CAPF Online Application Link

Candidates who apply for CAPF Exam 2019 will also have the option of withdrawing their application till May 20, 2019.

UPSC will commence the written examination on August 18, 2019. The admit card for the exam will be released three weeks before the exam.

The selection process involves three primary stages - Written Test, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, and Interview. The final merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in the written test and interview.

