UPSC To Release CAPF 2019 Notification Today

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019 today. Along with releasing the official notification, the Commission will also begin the online application process for the UPSC CAPF Exam 2019. The last date to submit the application online is May 20, 2019. The examination will begin on August 18, 2019.

Candidates applying for UPSC CAPF exam must hold a Bachelor degree from a recognized University in India. Candidates should also meet the prescribed Physical Standards for admission to Central Armed Police Forces.

A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August of the application year.

A candidate who has been finally selected on the basis of an earlier examination to the post of Assistant Commandants in any of the forces participating in the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination will not be eligible to appear at a subsequent examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the participating CAPFs.

The selection process involves three primary stages - Written Test, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, and Interview. The final merit list is drawn on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in the written test and interview.

The Written Test comprises two papers. Paper 1 is General Ability and Intelligence and carries 250 marks. Paper 2 is General Studies, Essay and Comprehension and carries 200 marks.

