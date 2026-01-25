UPSC New Cadre Allocation Policy 2026: Key Changes Aspirants Should Know

UPSC New Cadre Allocation Policy: The government has revised the cadre allocation policy for candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination (CSE), bringing in key changes to how IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers will be assigned their state cadres from 2026 onwards.

The new rules, notified by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), replace the earlier zonal system and aim to make the process more balanced and transparent.

Old zonal system removed

The five-zone cadre allocation system that was in place since 2017 has been scrapped. Instead, cadres are now grouped alphabetically into four broad groups. The move is intended to ensure a more even spread of officers across states.

Four new cadre groups

Under the revised framework, all cadres have been divided as follows:

Group I: AGMUT, Andhra Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Bihar and Chhattisgarh

Group II: Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh

Group III: Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu

Group IV: Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

Home cadre option still exists

The insider-outsider principle remains unchanged. Candidates can still be allotted their home state cadre, but only if they clearly indicate their willingness. Those who do not opt in will not be considered for insider vacancies, regardless of their rank.

Allocation based on rank and cycles

Cadre allocation will be carried out in rank-based cycles, such as candidates ranked 1-25, 26-50, 51-75, and so on. Within each cycle, allocation depends on rank, category and the number of vacancies available in each cadre.

Insider vacancies filled first

Home cadre vacancies are filled before outsider seats. If any insider vacancy remains unfilled, it is converted into an outsider vacancy for that year and is not carried forward.

Outsider allocation comes next

Once insider allocation is complete, outsider vacancies are filled using a rotational roster system across the four cadre groups. This ensures that officers are evenly distributed across states over time.

Special provisions for PwBD candidates

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are given priority during allocation. If needed, an additional vacancy may be created to accommodate a PwBD candidate in a preferred non-home cadre.

Checks to maintain fairness

In cases where a candidate is mistakenly allotted their home cadre as an outsider, the policy allows for an exchange with the next eligible candidate to preserve the insider-outsider balance.

How vacancies are calculated

Vacancies will be determined based on the cadre gap as on January 1 following the examination year. State governments must send their vacancy requirements by January 31.