Assam police has found a new clue in the triple death case in Dibrugarh after finding out that a long-time tenant had allegedly visited the victims' house shortly before the incident. Three members of the same family were found murdered in Dibrugarh's Duliajan on Sunday evening, including a retired Oil India Limited employee, his wife and a daughter.

Retired Oil Indian employee Chandra Kanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan were found murdered inside a locked room at their house in Duliajan. The doors and windows of the residence were reportedly found closed when the bodies were found.

Dibrugarh Superindendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Abhijit Dilip also recounted how the incident came to light. He said a neighbour alerted police after noticing that the house was locked and there was no response from inside. Police found the door locked from inside. After opening it, they recovered three bodies from different parts of the house.

Duliajan is the headquarters of Oil India Limited.

The investigation has now turned towards a man named Raju Das and an unknown person. Raju had been staying as a tenant at the residence for the past eight years and allegedly came to the house along with a person, police sources said. Police came to know about the visit while trying to put together pieces of sequence of events.

According to the latest information, both Raju and the person accompanying him are at large and police are making efforts to trace them. Raju's father has been detained for questioning as part of the investigation.

However, the alleged involvement of these two has not yet been established.

Now police are trying to uncover the circumstances surrounding the deaths and establish proper sequence of events.

(With inputs from Jyotishman)