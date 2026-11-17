3 Family Members Found Dead Inside Locked Home In Assam's Dibrugarh

Three members of a family were found dead inside a locked room at their residence in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday evening.

The family members have been identified as Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan.

The incident came to light after the bodies were found inside the house in Dibrugarh's Duliajan. The matter was subsequently reported to the police, following which a team reached the residence and took up an investigation.

What led to the deaths of the three family members is not yet known. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the sequence of events.

According to preliminary information, all three bodies were recovered from inside the house. The doors and windows of the residence were reportedly found closed when the bodies were found.

As the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear, suspicion has been raised that the three may have been murdered by unidentified men.