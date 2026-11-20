A photograph showing Earth's city lights glowing like a golden wave across the planet has caught attention after astronaut Don Pettit shared it on X. Captured using a fisheye lens and a time-exposure technique, the image offers a unique view of the illuminated areas of Earth. Pettit also explained an unusual white streak visible in the photograph, saying it was caused by cosmic rays affecting his camera sensor.

Sharing the photograph, Pettit described how the city lights appeared like a great golden wave spreading across the planet. The image captures the bright lights of cities against the darker areas of Earth, creating a striking pattern when viewed through the fisheye lens.

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Pettit also drew attention to a white streak visible in the bottom-right corner of the photograph. He explained that it was not part of the city lights but a radiation-related mark caused by cosmic rays striking the camera sensors.

The astronaut described how these cosmic rays affected the camera while capturing the image, creating the unusual streak.

Through the photograph, Pettit shared a different view of Earth's city lights and explained the unexpected mark that appeared during the image capture.