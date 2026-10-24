Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Earth's Auroras Through A Fisheye Lens

Astronaut Don Pettit has shared a unique view of Earth's auroras, showing the planet as a green sphere through a fisheye lens. The photograph offers a different perspective of the colourful phenomenon, with the lens distorting the shape of Earth and the Soyuz spacecraft visible in the foreground.

Sharing the photograph, Pettit explained that he captured the view using a fisheye lens. The lens creates a distorted image, making Earth appear as a green sphere while showing the auroras across the planet.

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The Soyuz spacecraft that brought Pettit and his MS-26 crew is also visible in the foreground, adding another element to the photograph.

Pettit also mentioned the use of fisheye lenses in orbit. He noted that these lenses are less popular for space photography but can produce interesting results.

Through this photograph, Pettit showed how a fisheye lens can create an unusual view of Earth's auroras, transforming the appearance of the planet into a green sphere.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see such an amazing view captured by Astronaut Don Pettit.

One user commented, "So awesome!"

Another user noted, "Fisheye really sells the scale."

"he distortion works so well here," added a third user.