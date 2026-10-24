Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Earth's Auroras Through A Fisheye Lens

Astronaut Don Pettit has shared a unique view of Earth's auroras, showing the planet as a green sphere through a fisheye lens. The photograph offers a different perspective of the colourful phenomenon, with the lens distorting the shape of Earth and the Soyuz spacecraft visible in the foreground.
Sharing the photograph, Pettit explained that he captured the view using a fisheye lens. The lens creates a distorted image, making Earth appear as a green sphere while showing the auroras across the planet.
-
-
Paris Setback, Asian Games Glory: Lovlina Borgohain's New Perspective
-
To PM Modi's "Failed Product" Jab At Rahul Gandhi, A Shashi Tharoor Counter
-
NDTV World Summit 2026: AI, Chips, Warfare And The Future Of The World | Key Conversations
-
Kriti Sanon On Situationships, Open Relationships And Being Old-School
-
'AI Scares Me': Kriti Sanon On Personality Rights And Need For Laws
-
'AI Scares Me': Kriti Sanon On Personality Rights And Need For Laws
-
'This Time I Wanted Gold': Savita Punia Reflects On Historic Asiad Success
-
Favourite Bollywood Actor To 5-Year Plan, Kriti Sanon Interviews AI Actor Tilly Norwood
-
Neeru Dhanda Carried Homemade Churma To Asiad, Returned With Two Gold Medals
-
Inside The Mind Of Archer Kumkum Mohod, Who Dared To Challenge South Korea
Check Out The Post Here:
Nadir views of earthly auroras through a fisheye lens, distorting the planet into a green sphere. The Soyuz that brought my MS-26 crew and I is in the foreground. Fisheyes are less popular camera lenses to use in orbit but can make some way cool photos! https://t.co/b8eUsFJtUB— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) October 22, 2026
The Soyuz spacecraft that brought Pettit and his MS-26 crew is also visible in the foreground, adding another element to the photograph.
Pettit also mentioned the use of fisheye lenses in orbit. He noted that these lenses are less popular for space photography but can produce interesting results.
Through this photograph, Pettit showed how a fisheye lens can create an unusual view of Earth's auroras, transforming the appearance of the planet into a green sphere.
Social Media Reaction
Social media users were amazed to see such an amazing view captured by Astronaut Don Pettit.
One user commented, "So awesome!"
Another user noted, "Fisheye really sells the scale."
"he distortion works so well here," added a third user.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world