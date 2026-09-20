NASA Astronaut Shares View Of Venus Rising Through Earth's Red Atmospheric Airglow

Astronaut Don Pettit often shares updates from space, giving people a look at views and breathtaking scenes from above Earth. This time, he shared a view showing the Milky Way galaxy, Venus, Earth's atmosphere and flashes of purple lightning.

Sharing the post, Pettit wrote, "Milky Way galaxy with a bright planet Venus rising through the hazy red airglow of Earth's atmosphere, above scattered purple lightning flashes."

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Pettit described the view as "Two stormy worlds shining among endless stars!"

The view also showed scattered purple lightning flashes below the glowing atmosphere. Together, the stars, Venus, the red airglow and purple flashes created a striking scene.

The astronaut's post highlighted the contrast between the bright objects in space and the stormy activity around Earth, with countless stars visible in the background.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the view shared by Astronaut Don Pettit.

One user commented, "Venus, the Milky Way and lightning all in one frame is pretty awesome."

Another user noted, "Marvellous. Out-of-this-world view."

"Amazing as always, Don," added a third user.