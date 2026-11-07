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Astronaut Shares Timelapse Of Auroras Pulsing In Green And Red Lights From Space

The astronaut also shared his excitement about watching the display, saying that seeing auroras never gets old.

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Astronaut Shares Timelapse Of Auroras Pulsing In Green And Red Lights From Space
The post drew several reactions online.

Astronaut Don Pettit has shared an orbital time-lapse showing auroras glowing and changing across the sky. The video captures the colourful natural light display as it pulses intensely, with brief flashes of red auroras appearing among the green lights before fading away.

Sharing the time-lapse on social media, Pettit described the auroras as a natural light show. He pointed out that the display was constantly changing, with bright green lights filling much of the view.

Watch Video Here:

He also drew attention to faint red auroras that could be seen for a short time within the green display. These higher-altitude red lights appeared briefly before disappearing.

Pettit explained that viewers could spot wisps of red auroras appearing within the sea of green. He compared their brief appearance to sprites from a thunderstorm.

The astronaut also shared his excitement about watching the display, saying that seeing auroras never gets old.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Aurora from orbit, with those higher red wisps fading through the green. Incredible."

Another user noted, "I could watch this kind of footage all day."

"A million-dollar view," added a third user.

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Astronaut Don Pettit, Orbital Time Lapse, Auroras
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