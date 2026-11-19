Amid widespread public anger over the triple murder at Kamalabari in Duliajan, local residents on Wednesday night forced the family members of prime accused Raju Das out of their rented residence and announced their expulsion from the locality.

A large group of residents gathered outside the house where Das's family had been staying and forced his parents and two sisters to leave the premises. The move followed widespread resentment over the killing of retired Oil India Limited official Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan.

According to local residents, their anger was further fuelled by the alleged insensitive behaviour of the accused's family members following the incident. They alleged that despite the crime committed by their son, the family was playing loud music through loudspeakers and hosting a meat feast, hurting the sentiments of people in the neighbourhood.

The residents subsequently declared that the family would no longer be allowed to stay in the locality.

In the ongoing investigation, the two accused in the triple murder case, 30-year-old Raju Das and his accomplice Amir Das, who were sent to seven days of police custody by a local court in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, have been taken to Duliajan Police Station for further investigation and interrogation. Police are continuing their investigation to establish all circumstances surrounding the crime.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Dibrugarh, Nirmal Ghosh, Raju Das had allegedly accumulated a debt of nearly Rs 4 lakh through online gaming, money which he had borrowed from his father. Unable to repay the amount, he allegedly planned to rob the Bhuyan family's residence and involved Amir Das in the conspiracy.

The accused allegedly entered the house around 8.30 am on November 16 and attacked the three occupants with a hammer before fleeing with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.

The pair were subsequently apprehended at Simaluguri Railway Station while allegedly attempting to escape towards Bengaluru via Guwahati. Police have recovered around Rs 13,510 in cash, gold jewellery and other stolen valuables from their possession.