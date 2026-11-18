A caretaker who allegedly murdered three members of a family in Assam's Dibrugarh had planned to stage it as a robbery after losing money in online gaming, the police have said.

The accused, Raju Das, who was also the tenant, was arrested along with his associate from a train in Assam's Sivasagar on Tuesday, a day after a couple, Chandrakanta and Eliza Bhuyan, and their daughter were found dead inside their residence in Kamlabari area of Duliajan in Dibrugarh.

Raju, a 30-year-old resident of Kamalabari, allegedly lost Rs 4 lakh borrowed from his father and subsequently plotted a robbery to repay the debt, the police said.

During interrogation, Raju and his aide, Amir Das, confessed to their involvement in the gruesome murders.

They allegedly attacked the family members with an iron rod and a hammer, killing Eliza Bhuyan first, then the daughter and Chandrakanta Bhuyan, a retired official of Oil India Ltd.

They then fled with valuables from the house and planned to escape to Bengaluru via Guwahati. However, they were apprehended at Simaluguri Railway Station while attempting to board the Avadh Assam Express to Guwahati.

During the investigation, police found that the two had been in contact over the phone approximately three days before the incident, during which they allegedly planned the robbery and murders.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused entered the house at around 8:30 am and left around 12:15 pm.

Following the murders, the duo planned to leave Dibrugarh for Guwahati and subsequently escape to Bengaluru.

Police also recovered around Rs 15,000 in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 2.5 lakh, and three mobile phones from them.