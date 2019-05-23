Tamil Nadu Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Tamil Nadu Election Results: There are 39 parliamentary seats in the state.

Tamil Nadu voted in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 18. There are 39 seats in the state with prime parties being All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Other important parties include Dhinakaran's AMMK or Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's MNM or Makkal Needhi Maiam. Elections in Vellore constituency had been cancelled by the Election Commission after a large amount of cash was seized during a raid. So, effectively the voting took place in 38 seats. The voting percentage in Tamil Nadu was recorded to be 72 per cent in the second phase of national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Tamil Nadu voter turnout was 73.7 per cent when AIADMK led by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, won 37 seats, BJP won 1 seat and the Pattali Makkal Katchi led by S Ramadoss won 1 seat. The primary opposition party in the state - DMK, led by then party patriach M Karunanidhi did not win a single seat. The 2019 election are the first after the death of political supremos DMK's M Karunanidhi and AIADMK's J Jayalalithaa. Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

The 39 Tamil Nadu seats are: Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Nilgiris, Arani, Perambalur, Chennai Central, Pollachi, Chennai North, Ramanathapuram, Chennai South, Salem, Chidambaram (SC), Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Sriperumbudur, Cuddalore, Tenkasi (SC), Dharmapuri, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Thoothukkudi, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Kancheepuram (SC), Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruvallur (SC), Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Vellore (Election cancelled after cash haul), Mayiladuthurai, Viluppuram (SC), Nagapattinam (SC), Virudhunagar and Namakkal.

How To Check Tamil Nadu Election Results

Election Results Of Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Some of the important candidates are DMK's Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and Congress' Karti Chidambaram who is son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

