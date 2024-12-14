Centre To Amend J&K Reorganisation Act To Align It With 'One Nation, One Poll' Initiative

The Centre will introduce the amendment bill in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Centre will introduce a bill to amend 'The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019' in Lok Sabha next week, to integrate the Union Territory with its 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, a senior government official told NDTV.

"The existing Union Territory Assembly will complete its full term and in case of premature dissolution of the assembly, mid-term election to be held for only the remaining period of 5 years. Centre is introducing a bill to this effect," a senior government official said.

The official said this will allow the Centre to amend the law to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the initiative.

As per business scheduled in Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal would introduce 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024' to make changes in the 'Government of Union Territories Act, 1963', the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act', 1991 and the 'Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019'.

"While the amendments in the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 have been proposed for respectively for synchronisation of assembly polls of Puducherry and Delhi with Lok Sabha polls, the amendments in J&K Reorganisation Act- 2019 will align Jamm and Kashmir's electoral cycle with Lok Sabha polls," he further explains.

As per amendments proposed in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, the term of the Legislative Assembly shall come to an end on the expiry of the full term of Lok Sabha.

The bill states that simultaneous elections would come into effect on an "appointed date" to be notified by the President on the first sitting of the Lok Sabha after a general election.

"As the first sitting of the Lok Sabha elected in 2024 has already taken place, the earliest appointed date for simultaneous elections that can only be notified is the first sitting of the House elected in the 2029 elections. This means that simultaneous polls could be held by 2034 when the full term of that House ends," an official told NDTV, explaining the bill.