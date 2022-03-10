Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP Headed For Landslide Victory In Punjab

Punjab Assembly Election Results: Projected winner AAP has encouraged voting for 'badlav'.

Counting of votes began at 8 am today for 117 assembly seats in Punjab, where a sweeping victory is expected for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), predicted not just by multiple exit polls but also clearly visible in election trends.

NDTV has called the result for the election and predicted an AAP triumph in the state. Leads are tipping decisively in AAP's favour in Punjab, where they have already surpassed the half-way majority mark. Major political heavyweights including Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu, who won the 2017 Assembly elections for Congress by a massive margin, are now trailing in their constituencies to AAP candidates.

AAP, positioning itself as an agent of change, designed its poll campaign this time round to encourage people to vote for "badlav" (change), and targeted the traditional political parties for "looting" the state. These parties are the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, who have alternatively been forming the government in Punjab ever since 1966.

The state, which has over 2.14 crore eligible voters, went to polls on February 20 and recorded a voter turnout of 71.95 per cent -- its lowest in comparison to the past three assembly elections in Punjab. There were 1,304 candidates in the fray.

Here are the Live Updates on the 2022 Punjab Election Results:

Mar 10, 2022 11:50 (IST) Punjab Election Results 2022: AAP Emotional, Triumphant

AAP family right now: pic.twitter.com/47Ag2qytXL - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 11:48 (IST) Manish Sisodia On AAP's Punjab Sweep: Kejriwal Model Going National

The Punjab elections results were an endorsement for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) model of governance, his deputy Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Mar 10, 2022 11:42 (IST) Punjab Elections 2022: The Arvind Kejriwal Model Of Governance In Spotlight

Reena Gupta (AAP): We are moving forward with the Kejriwal model of governance - which is for good governance. We now have Punjab where everyone will see our good governance model because Delhi is a half-state with powers divided between Centre and state, but in Punjab, AAP has a full state for the first time and we will show the work we can do independently. That being said, with unemployment at its highest, price rise at its highest, with Covid and with farmers agitation, if the Congress could not emerge as even a solid opposition, then they have no business to be in politics. You all will now see Aam Aadmi Party be the national opposition party to the BJP till the next national election.

Mar 10, 2022 11:39 (IST) Punjab Election Result: AAP with 41.4% of vote share so far, Congress at 25%

As AAP heads for landslide victory, it holds 41.4 per cent of the vote share so far, with Congress trailing behind with 25 per cent and Shiromani Akali Dal with 21.7 per cent.

Both Congress and Akali Dal have historically held power in the party, whereas AAP is a new face contesting the Punjab elections only for the second time. From 2017 to 2022, AAP has gained 70 seats so far while Congress has lost 63 and SAD lost seven.



Mar 10, 2022 11:32 (IST) Punjab Elections 2022: The Arvind Kejriwal Model Of Governance In Spotlight

#ResultsWithNDTV | "People of the entire country with us, they too will seek the Kejriwal model of governance": AAP's Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) on #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/s3Z9UhFDU2 - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 11:13 (IST) Punjab Election Result: AAP supporters continue early celebrations, dancing outside Bhagwant Mann's Dhuri residence

Celebrations kicked off at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministeral's candidate Bhagwant Mann with early trends from the Assembly polls counting shows AAP crossing halfway mark in Punjab, according to the Election Commission website.

AAP workers were seen dancing at the Dhuri residence of Mann with brooms in their hands. The broom is the election symbol of the AAP.

AAP workers in Delhi too started celebrations at the party headquarters. One supporter even brought along his child in a costume that was a mix of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party's CM face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann.

Mar 10, 2022 10:58 (IST) Assembly Elections 2022: AAP's Jadoo Ki Jhappi In Punjab - Why It's An Exceptional Win

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, in its second attempt, has taken Punjab, giving the eight-year-old outfit its second state after Delhi.

"This shows AAP is the natural and national replacement of the Congress," said Raghav Chadha, who ran the Punjab campaign for his party, in an exclusive interview to NDTV.

By 9 am, it was clear that Punjab had embraced AAP, which placed second in the last election five years ago, defying several exit polls that had then forecast it as the winner. This time around, all exit polls gave AAP the clear lead in Punjab.

In fact, the party's phenomenal result was at the cost of the incumbent Congress, which, at 10.30 am, was down to 13 seats compared to 77 in 2017.

Mar 10, 2022 10:56 (IST) Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Will Be PM, AAP National Force Now: AAP's Raghav Chadha To NDTV

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raced to a spectacular sweep of Punjab, taking its second state after Delhi, the party's Raghav Chaddha said AAP would replace the Congress as the country's biggest opposition party.

Mar 10, 2022 10:52 (IST) Punjab Election Results: Exclusive NDTV Interview with AAP's Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha (AAP) to NDTV: Mr Bhagwant Mann is a phenomenal leader. He is the best man to lead Punjab... I have seen him grow and mature into a leader. He is one of the persons with the most amount amount of integrity that I have met in my life. He will be a great Chief Minister.

Sreenivasan Jain: The Aam Aadmi Party has just announced that they are now the new Congress.

Shekhar Gupta: The Congress has already set itself up in Gujarat next with their tactics... so AAP is the party to watch out for in Gujarat. They will replace the Congress there too at this rate.

Mar 10, 2022 10:50 (IST) Punjab Election Results: Exclusive NDTV Interview with AAP's Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha (AAP) to NDTV: Guru maharaj ne apna haath Aam Aadmi Party ke sar par rakha hai. The people of Punjab have seen the Kejriwal model of governance and want to try it out. For five decades, those who have kept the people of Punjab without the amenities they deserve and making the state prosperous... even those who thought they would rule forever have now been thrown out. These people looted people of Punjab... put the state in over Rs 3 lakh crore deficit. People did not have basic amenities, while those who ruled the state made farmhouses, hotels, businesses. The people decided to teach them a lesson.

Raghav Chadha (AAP) to NDTV: It is a tremoendous day for AAP as a party too, because today we have become a national party. We are no longer a regional party. May the almighty bless us and Mr Kejriwal. May he lead the nation one day. We will say more when results are fully declared. Punjab will benefit under the leadership of Kejriwal ji and Bhagwant Mann ji. This is an effort of every party worker at the grassroot level.

Mar 10, 2022 10:18 (IST) Congress' Navjot Sidhu, Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia trail behind AAP candidate in Amritsar East

Face-off: Congress and Akali Dal heavyweights trailing in Amritsar East, Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in the lead.

Mar 10, 2022 10:16 (IST) Election Results 2022: Aam Aadmi Party's supporters celebrate, say party will cross 100-mark in Punjab

#ResultsWithNDTV | Early Celebrations Start Outside AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate Bhagwat Mann's Residence - NDTV's Shonakshi Chakravarty reports from Punjab#NDTVReportersDiariespic.twitter.com/vfaAqhPZQw - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:59 (IST) Election 2022: Political heavyweights all trail AAP in Punjab

Major political heavyweights Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal are all trailing in their constituencies. AAP is presently leading on 85 out of 117 seats, in what appears to be building up to an absolute landslide victory.

For context: In the 2017 Punjab Election, Amarinder Singh (then Congress) won by a 43% victory margin, while Navjot Singh Sidhu (Congress) won by a 41% margin, with nobody coming close to their landslide wins. Within five years, much has changed in Punjab, that these two would now be trailing to their constituencies' AAP candidates.

Mar 10, 2022 09:45 (IST) Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister, trailing in his constituency of Patiala Urban

Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister who quit Congress last year and formed his own party -- the Punjab Lok Congress -- which is now in alliance with BJP, is trailing in his constituency of Patiala Urban, where the AAP candidate is ahead instead. In the last election, Amarinder Singh won by a 43% victory margin.

Mar 10, 2022 09:40 (IST) Punjab Election Results 2022: AAP Leads In Early Trends, Congress, BJP, Akalis Trail

In a fierce multi-cornered fight, Congress has been dislodged to second place and Akalis are struggling to retain their seats.

Mar 10, 2022 09:37 (IST) Punjab Election Results: AAP crosses halfway mark in leads

#ResultsWithNDTV | Leads from Punjab #PunjabElections2022pic.twitter.com/6IZZnSmPtG - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:29 (IST) AAP scoops Punjab - NDTV calls result



Mar 10, 2022 09:22 (IST) Early trend: Akali Dal, Independent candidate leading on one seat each in Punjab

Early trends from the counting of votes for Punjab Assembly polls showed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and an Independent candidate leading in Mukerian and Sultanpur Lodhi constituencies respectively, the latest data by the Election Commission stated.

The SAD's Sarbjot Singh is leading with a margin of 201 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee Jangi Lal Mahajan in the Mukerian Assembly seat.

In Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly seat, Independent candidate Rana Inder Pratap Singh is leading with a margin of 1770 votes from the SAD candidate Harminder Singh.

Mar 10, 2022 09:18 (IST) Punjab Election 2022: Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi speaks to NDTV on Punjab situation

Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi to NDTV: Channi was actually a good choice, I believe. The party thought that it is best to get someone who has risen from the grassroots, and the move was praised by many in the media too, but too much was made of it in the media and too many people spoke too much about it, so it backfired.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Navjot Sidhu is a great orator and has great leadership quality. He will win from his seat and has a big following among the people. But like you said, he might have spoken out of turn.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: We could not have done this campaign without Navjot Sidhu.

Mar 10, 2022 09:15 (IST) #ElectionResults | "Congress leadership showed great decisiveness in managing the Punjab situation": Abhishek Manu Singhvi to NDTV #ResultsWithNDTV - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:05 (IST) "Prayed for the golden future of Punjab and the welfare of all": Bhagwant Mann on Election Results Day

ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਮਸਤੂਆਣਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਏ...ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸੁਨਿਹਰੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦੇ ਭਲੇ ਦੀ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕੀਤੀ... pic.twitter.com/0BXDaZV4w5 - Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:58 (IST) Punjab Election Results 2022: AAP overtakes Congress in early leads (postal votes only)



Mar 10, 2022 08:46 (IST) Punjab Election Results: AAP gains on Congress, trails close behind in early leads

Punjab Election trends at 8:44 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#AssemblyElections2022 Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/fRQigpC3FP - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:42 (IST) Punjab Election 2022: Leads for 9 seats in, Congress marginally ahead



Mar 10, 2022 08:26 (IST) Punjab Election 2022: Tight security in Punjab centres amid vote counting

As many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state, officials said.

A three-tier security measure has been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at the counting centres.

Officials said CRPC section 144 has been imposed in all the districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres has been prohibited.

Mar 10, 2022 08:20 (IST) Punjab Election Results 2022: Congress ahead in Punjab, as per early leads

Early leads show that Congress, is holding in one seat and is presently ahead in Punjab, based on postal votes. However, 116 of 117 seats are still awaited.

Mar 10, 2022 08:01 (IST) All You Need To Know About Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022

The result of the February 20 election to 117-seat Punjab assembly is being declared today. The state, which has over 2.14 eligible voters, recorded 71.95 per cent polling, down from 77 per cent recorded in 2017.

Mar 10, 2022 07:54 (IST) Punjab Election Results: AAP prepares for good news at its Delhi headquarters

Preparations for celebration are being made at the national headquarters of the Aam Aadmi Party. A stage has been built for AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's speech, while the headquarters have been decorated with flowers and balloons all over. #PunjabElections2022 | Preparations for a celebration underway at AAP's headquarters in New Delhi#ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/ZsiD951fpt - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022



Mar 10, 2022 07:50 (IST) Punjab Elections 2022: AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha's tweet ahead of counting

Waheguru mehar kare - Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:43 (IST) #ElectionResults Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi heads to Gurdwara ahead of poll results #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/gDy4KeYaCP - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:31 (IST) Punjab Election 2022 Live: Bhagwant Mann visits Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib





Mar 10, 2022 07:09 (IST) Punjab Election Results 2022: Key seats to watch today



Mar 10, 2022 07:07 (IST) Punjab Election 2022: Jalebi batches being prepped at Bhagwant Mann's house in anticipation of good news

Punjab Election Results: Jalebis being prepared at AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann's house, as Bhagwant Mann leaves his home early this morning for the gurudwara.





Mar 10, 2022 06:29 (IST) Punjab Election Results: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations. Visuals from a counting centre in Amritsar:

Mar 10, 2022 06:25 (IST) Punjab Election Results: AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann has expressed confidence that his party will form the next government in the state and has claimed that his politics won't go to his head if he becomes Punjab's Chief Minister.

Mar 10, 2022 06:24 (IST) Punjab Election 2022: Punjab Congress leaders have insisted that their party will secure victory despite exit polls predicting their loss, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal had claimed that his party, which fought elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, would win over 80 of the 117 seats.

Mar 10, 2022 01:00 (IST) Live Punjab Election Results: The BJP fought the election in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress, founded by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after his dramatic exit from Congress over power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Mar 10, 2022 01:00 (IST) Election 2022: As the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, the big challenger is Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A Election 2022: As the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, the big challenger is Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A poll of exit polls in Punjab shows the AAP would be the single largest party in the state. But exit polls do not always get it right.