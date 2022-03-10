In Victory Tweet, Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann's Message For Punjab

Punjab elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal meet as AAP set to win Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal met with his party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Punjab as election result trends showed the party winning in the state. This win would give the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, its first chance at running a full state unlike Delhi, which is a Union Territory.

The AAP is leading in 90 seats, while the Congress is behind with 18 in the 117-member house. The BJP won 2 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal won 6, the early trends show.

"Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution," Mr Kejriwal tweeted, along with a photo of Mr Mann and him showing the V for victory sign.

Mr Mann was selected as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate after a public phone vote organised by the party. A majority of people in Punjab had chosen him as chief ministerial candidate in the phone poll.