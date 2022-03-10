AAP's Giant Killers In Punjab: Mobile Repair Shop Staff, Woman Volunteer

The 2 Aam Aadmi Party candidates trounced heavyweight candidates

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raced towards a thumping win in Punjab, two party candidates emerged as giant killers by defeating heavyweight candidates.

AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur defeated Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal heavyweight Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar East constituency.

The other shocker came from Bhadaur when the AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke posted an emphatic win, defeating incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with a margin of about 40,000 votes.

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned Ms Kaur and Mr Ugoke as he thanked the people for the massive Punjab mandate, stressing how the common man can make a difference.

"The Common Man feels what can I do? Do you know who defeated Charanjit Singh Channi today? Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur. Who is Labh Singh Ugoke? He works in a mobile repair shop. His mother works as a safai karmachari in a government school. His father is a farm labourer. A man like this has defeated Charanjit Singh Channi," he said.

"Do you know who has defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu? We have an ordinary volunteer, Jeevan Jyot Kaur. She has defeated Majithia and Sidhu. So friends, the Common Man is very powerful. I repeatedly say, do not challenge this Common Man, the day he stands up, big revolutions will come, big chairs will be shaken. I appeal to people across the country today, know your power, stand up, 75 years have been wasted, no more," Mr Kejriwal said.

The AAP posted a spectacular victory in Punjab today. As per the Election Commission data, the party has won 45 seats out of the 117 and is leading in 47. Senior party leader Raghav Chadha, who ran the Punjab campaign for his party, has said AAP is now "the natural and national replacement of the Congress".