AAP Vs BJP After Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Abohar Murder

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP are at loggerheads over the law and order situation, with gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria operating with impunity in the state.

Today, the BJP's Union Minister Ravneet Bittu questioned why Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is not seeking custody of the gangsters involved in crimes in the state. Mr Bittu claimed that he would request Bhagwant Mann to get custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and other criminals.

The Lawrence Bishnoi issue has sparked a political storm in Punjab since the murder of Abohar-based businessman Sanjay Verma on July 7.

A co-owner of the 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' showroom, Sanjay Verma was gunned down by three assailants in broad daylight near a commercial area in Abohar. While the state's opposition parties had attacked the AAP government, alleging that the law and order had "collapsed", the mood turned soon.

AAP started pointing fingers at the BJP when the Lawrence Bishnoi group took responsibility for the crime.

State finance minister Harpal Cheema alleged that the BJP has been "protecting" Lawrence Bishnoi.

The gangster has been in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat - a state the BJP has been ruling for the last 30 years - since 2014.

"We have taken action in the Abhor murder case... It is sad that he is targeting Punjab sitting in Gujarat," Mr Cheema had told reporters.

"Why he (Bishnoi) has been given the protection and why has he been kept in jail? Who took Lawrence Bishnoi to Gujarat and why is he being safeguarded there? The BJP seems to be protecting him so that he can be used to create unrest in states ruled by opposition parties," Mr Cheema had alleged.

"In states where the BJP is not in power, they are using criminals and gangsters to disturb peace. This is a dangerous conspiracy against the nation's federal structure and law and order," he added.