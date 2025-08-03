Border Force Punjab Foils Narco-Smuggling Attempts, Seizes 1.73 kg Heroin

Vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along the Punjab border, apprehending two narco-smugglers in Tarn Taran and recovering several drones and heroin consignments in separate incidents, according to a BSF release on Sunday.

In the first incident on Sunday morning, alert BSF troops launched a search operation after the observation of a drone movement near the village of Kalsian in Tarn Taran. They succeeded in apprehending two smugglers hiding in a paddy field. Further, on their disclosure, the troops recovered 01 packet of heroin (gross weight: 610 grams) from an adjoining irrigated field. The heroin packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, indicating a drone drop.

In a series of successful operations, alert BSF troops apprehended 2 smugglers with 610 gms heroin near village- Kalsian, Tarn Taran

In a separate incident, on Saturday, acting on specific intelligence input, BSF troops recovered a 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near the village of Barreke in the Ferozepur district.

In another such incident, continuing its relentless crackdown on cross-border smuggling, the vigilant BSF troops, in joint operations, apprehended two smugglers and recovered six rogue drones carrying heroin and weapon parts in multiple incidents along the Amritsar and Tarn Taran borders.

Acting on the intelligence, two smugglers, residents of Bhikhiwind, were apprehended near village Dal in Tarn Taran area with a bike, two mobile phones and pistol parts with live rounds, said the release.

In multiple coordinated operations in the last few hours, BSF troops neutralised and recovered a total of six drones - five DJI Mavic 3 Classic and one DJI Air 3 S across villages Roranwala Khurd, Dhanoe Kalan, Bhaini Rajputana and Daoke in Amritsar. These drones carried heroin (total gross weight: approx. 1.73 kg), pistol parts and empty magazines.

