Border Force Recovers 13 Kg Of Suspected Heroin In Punjab's Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 13 kilograms of suspected heroin in the Tarn Taran Border district of Punjab on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Punjab Frontier BSF, the recovery was made following reliable information about narcotics concealed in a hume pipe in the border area. BSF troops swiftly responded and conducted a thorough search of the suspected location.

"At about 12:40 pm the troops recovered 06 plastic bottles filled with suspected heroin (Gross weight- 13.160 Kg). This recovery, based on an intelligence developed by the BSF intelligence wing, took place in a farming field adjacent to village- Kalash of district Tarn Taran," the PRO said.

BSF Punjab troops conducted a massive search operation following an intelligence input regarding the presence of heroin in Kalash village, Tarn Taran.



The accurate information provided by BSF intelligence wing and swift action of BSF troops resulted in this significant recovery of the huge heroin consignment smuggled in the country from across the border, it added.

In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier said, "This recovery has dealt a significant blow to trans-border criminals attempting to smuggle heroin into India from the Pakistan border."

On the same day, BSF troops, in collaboration with Tarn Taran police, conducted a search operation and recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone.

"During the afternoon hours, the search party recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone from Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district," the BSF wrote on X.

The BSF said, "This recovery is significant as it highlights the innovative methods used by Pakistani smugglers. Countering the use of such assembled drones is a crucial step in curbing smuggling activities."

