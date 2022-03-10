Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur Live Updates: Parties Gear Up For Counting, All Eyes On UP

Assembly Election Results 2022: The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases.

The results for assembly elections in five states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, will be declared today. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur held state polls.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh - held in seven phases over a month - witnessed a high-octane campaign between the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Seeking to override anti-incumbency, the BJP raised issues like law-and-order problems during the Samajwadi Party government and dubbed its rivals as "dynasts living in palaces and moving in big cars".

The Congress, which has been reduced to a virtual non-player in Uttar Pradesh over the past years, attempted to win voters with the 'ladki hoon,lad sakti hoon' campaign, on issues related to women and their security and questioned the "caste and religion-based politics" during the BJP rule.

Meanwhile, the BSP, which led a low-key campaign for the most part, targeted the rivals on issues of inflation, poverty, unemployment and stray cattle menace.

In Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as big challenger to the Congress which is riddled by infighting. Other contenders in the poll battle include the Shiromani Akali Dal and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, which has joined hands with the BJP.

The hill state of Uttarakhand witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party vying for power in the 70-seat assembly.

The Assembly polls in Goa were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. With defections and horse-trading emerging as a key poll issue in the state, several parties, including Congress, have made attempts to safeguard their candidates.

In Manipur, the BJP has gone solo and contested all seats alone. The Congress, on the other hand, has forged an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance.

Here are the Live Updates on election results for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur:

Mar 10, 2022 06:15 (IST) Manipur Election Results: BJP fought all 60 seats alone in Manipur

In Manipur, polling on the 60 seats took place in two phases - on February 28 and March 3.



This time, the BJP has gone solo and contested all seats alone. The Congress, on the other hand, has forged an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance.







Mar 10, 2022 06:13 (IST) Goa Election Results: Goa voted in single phase on February 14

The Goa Assembly polls were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. Goa registered a very high voter turnout averaging around 80 per cent.

Mar 10, 2022 06:06 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Uttarakhand witnessed straight fight between BJP and Congress

Uttarakhand polls are being seen as a straight fight between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. However, the AAP too has run an extensive campaign in the state this time and has tried to project itself as an alternative.

Mar 10, 2022 06:03 (IST) Punjab Election Results: AAP won 20 seats in the 2017 election

In Punjab, the Congress, riddled by infighting, is up against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP, which won 20 seats in the 2017 election, has gone all out this time in its attempts to score a win.



Other contenders in the poll contest are the Shiromani Akali Dal, which walked out of its alliance with the BJP over the protest against farm laws, and has now tied up with BSP. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has joined forces with the BJP. All 117 seats of Punjab voted on February 20.



