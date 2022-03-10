Manipur Election Results 2022: Early Leads Put BJP Ahead | Live Updates

Manipur Assembly Election Results: This time the BJP decided to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone

Election trends show the BJP is leading in Manipur as the counting of votes for the state assembly elections 2022, held in two phases, began at 8 am. The election results will be declared today.

The turnout for the election to the 60-seat Manipur assembly, held on February 28 and March 5, was recorded at 78.03 and 76.04 per cent. The assembly polls will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates.

This time the BJP decided to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone. On the other hand, Congress formed an alliance of six political parties, including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).

A poll of exit polls predicts the BJP is going to emerge as the single largest party in Manipur. But exit polls do not always get it right.

Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 elections winning 28 seats followed by BJP (21). But later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government.

Here are the Live Updates on Manipur Election Results 2022:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 10, 2022 10:07 (IST) Manipur Results: Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Trailing In Early Trends

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh trailing in early trends.

Mar 10, 2022 09:59 (IST) Manipur Results: Manipur Election Trends At 9:55 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:55 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/SrTAEKzmXo - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:47 (IST) Manipur Results: Early Trends Show BJP Ahead In Manipur

The BJP was ahead in 11 seats in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Congress was ahead in seven constituencies.

The Janata Dal (United) was ahead in three seats and National People's Party in two constituencies. (PTI)

Mar 10, 2022 09:37 (IST) Election 2022: Manipur Chief Minister Says Today's Verdict To Decide Next 25 Years

#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Chief Minister Prays At Temple, Says Today's Verdict Will Decide Next 25 Years of State - NDTV's Ratnadip Choudhury reports from Imphal #NDTVReportersDiarieshttps://t.co/o5tLDFVTNfpic.twitter.com/tBwgWloNBb - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:31 (IST) Manipur Election Results: Manipur Election Trends At 9:27 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:27 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/7N2UhgSglH - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:18 (IST) Manipur Results: Manipur Election Trends At 9:16 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:16 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/L4sfFNl45v - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:10 (IST) Manipur Election Results: Manipur Election Trends At 9:07 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:07 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/TSgLb0XhiU - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:05 (IST) Manipur Results: Manipur Election Trends At 9:02 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:02 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/332Rrqd0zK - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:57 (IST) Manipur Election Results: Election Trends At 8:54 AM (Based On Postal Votes)

#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 8:54 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/wmnaqys73G - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:46 (IST) Election 2022: Early Leads In For Manipur (Based On Postal Votes)



Mar 10, 2022 08:20 (IST) Manipur Election Results: Counting Of Votes Begins For 60 Assembly Seats

Counting of votes polled in the Manipur assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security.

Polling for 60 assembly seats was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Counting is underway in 12 centres across the state, which will decide the electoral fate of 265 candidates.

Mar 10, 2022 07:57 (IST) Election 2022: 31 Seats Needed For Majority In Manipur - Key Points

#ResultsWithNDTV | Countdown to #AssemblyElections2022 results - votes will be counted in 60 seats, 31 needed for majority pic.twitter.com/UgpPXLqrPH - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:37 (IST) Live Manipur Election Results: Counting To Begin At 8 am

Imphal | Counting of votes to begin at 8am for #ManipurElection2022, at Thoubal District Commissioner Office Complex pic.twitter.com/jEZybrYYdu - ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:31 (IST) Manipur Results: Who Will Win The Multi-Cornered Battle In Manipur?

#ElectionResults Who will win the multi-cornered battle in Manipur? NDTV's Ratnadip Choudhury explains #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/eXVkn1WuDL - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:27 (IST) Manipur Election Results: Manipur Chief Minister Speaks To NDTV Ahead Of Results



Mar 10, 2022 07:18 (IST) Manipur Results: All You Need To Know About Election Results

The result for the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 is being declared today.

Polling in the northeastern state was held in two phases - on February 28 and March 5.

This time the BJP decided to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone.

Mar 10, 2022 00:43 (IST) In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. BJP bagged 36.28 per cent vote share while Congress received 35.11 per cent of the total vote. Later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Singh.

Mar 10, 2022 00:43 (IST) BJP decided to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone, meanwhile, the Congress formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA).