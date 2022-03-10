Manipur Election Results 2022: Early Leads Put BJP Ahead | Live Updates

Election trends show the BJP is leading in Manipur as the counting of votes for the state assembly elections 2022, held in two phases, began at 8 am. The election results will be declared today.
The turnout for the election to the 60-seat Manipur assembly, held on February 28 and March 5, was recorded at 78.03 and 76.04 per cent. The assembly polls will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates.
This time the BJP decided to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone. On the other hand, Congress formed an alliance of six political parties, including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).
A poll of exit polls predicts the BJP is going to emerge as the single largest party in Manipur. But exit polls do not always get it right.
Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 elections winning 28 seats followed by BJP (21). But later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government.
Here are the Live Updates on Manipur Election Results 2022:
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh trailing in early trends.
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:55 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/SrTAEKzmXo- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- The BJP was ahead in 11 seats in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.
- Meanwhile, the Congress was ahead in seven constituencies.
- The Janata Dal (United) was ahead in three seats and National People's Party in two constituencies.
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Chief Minister Prays At Temple, Says Today's Verdict Will Decide Next 25 Years of State - NDTV's Ratnadip Choudhury reports from Imphal #NDTVReportersDiarieshttps://t.co/o5tLDFVTNfpic.twitter.com/tBwgWloNBb- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:27 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/7N2UhgSglH- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:16 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/L4sfFNl45v- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:07 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/TSgLb0XhiU- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 9:02 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/332Rrqd0zK- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 8:54 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/wmnaqys73G- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- Counting of votes polled in the Manipur assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security.
- Counting is underway in 12 centres across the state, which will decide the electoral fate of 265 candidates.
#ResultsWithNDTV | Countdown to #AssemblyElections2022 results - votes will be counted in 60 seats, 31 needed for majority pic.twitter.com/UgpPXLqrPH- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
Imphal | Counting of votes to begin at 8am for #ManipurElection2022, at Thoubal District Commissioner Office Complex pic.twitter.com/jEZybrYYdu- ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
#ElectionResults Who will win the multi-cornered battle in Manipur? NDTV's Ratnadip Choudhury explains #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/eXVkn1WuDL- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. BJP bagged 36.28 per cent vote share while Congress received 35.11 per cent of the total vote.
Later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Singh.