Manipur Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know

Manipur Assembly election results 2022: The polls are likely to throw up a fractured mandate again

The result for the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 is being declared today. Polling in the northeastern state was held in two phases - on February 28 and March 3. The turnout in the second and the final phase of the elections on Saturday was recorded at 76.04 per cent while the first phase saw a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent.

The assembly polls will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

This time the BJP decided to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone. On the other hand, Congress formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. BJP bagged 36.28 per cent vote share while Congress received 35.11 per cent of the total vote.

Later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Singh.

The polls this year are likely to throw up a fractured mandate again but the BJP is expected to emerge as the single largest party. The exit polls in Manipur too gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.

How can I check Manipur assembly election result 2022 online?

You can check the results of the Manipur assembly elections here.

Where can I watch live TV coverage on Manipur Assembly election result 2022?

Here is the live coverage of the Manipur assembly election results 2022.

How I can compare Manipur election results 2022 from previous election results 2013?

For a comparison of the Manipur assembly election results 2022 with previous results, you can visit this page.

How can I find live constituency wise results online on Manipur Assembly election result 2022?

For live constituency wise results of Manipur assembly election 2022, visit here.

How can I find live party wise results online on Manipur Assembly election result 2022?

For live party wise results of Manipur assembly election 2022, go to this link.

Where can I find vote sharing percentage online on Manipur Assembly election result 2022?

The vote share percentage of the Manipur assembly election results 2022 can be found here.