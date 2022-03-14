No Clarity Yet On Manipur Chief Minister, All MLAs To Be Sworn Today

The term of the outgoing assembly is due to expire on March 19.

All the newly-elected MLAs in Manipur will be sworn in as members of legislative assembly today. The MLAs would be administered the oath of office and secrecy by senior BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh, who was on Sunday sworn in as the protem speaker of the assembly.

Caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh, newly elected MLAs Biswajit Singh, Y Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police P. Doungel and other top officials are expected to attend the function.

N Biren Singh on Friday submitted his resignation letter as Chief Minister to Governor Satya Pal Malik, who asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge.

There is no confirmation yet as to when the next Chief Minister would be chosen, or when the new BJP-led government would assume office.

Before the elections, the BJP had informally declared that Mr Singh will be the party's chief ministerial face and will head the next government. The BJP went solo this time and contested all seats alone. The party won 32 seats out of 60 in Manipur.

N Biren Singh won by a margin of over 18,000 votes from Heingang constituency.