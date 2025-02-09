Advertisement
Governor Orders Upcoming Manipur Assembly Session "Null And Void"

The 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, set to commence from February 10, has been declared "null and void" with immediate effect, according to a notice issued by Assembly secretary K. Meghajit Singh on Sunday.

Governor Orders Upcoming Manipur Assembly Session "Null And Void"
Imphal:

The 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, set to commence from February 10, has been declared "null and void" with immediate effect, according to a notice issued by Assembly secretary K. Meghajit Singh on Sunday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, hereby order that the previous directive to summon the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which has yet to commence, is hereby declared null and void with immediate effect," the notice added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

