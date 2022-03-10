BJP Races Ahead In Manipur, Chief Minister Biren Singh Leading

In 2017, BJP stitched a coalition to form the government under N Biren Singh

The BJP has raced ahead in Manipur, as per early trends. The party is leading with 19 seats in the 60-member assembly. In Manipur, the BJP has gone solo and contested all seats alone.

The Congress, on the other hand, has forged an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance.

The Congress is leading in 3 seats, the National People's Party 9, Janata Dal (United) 3 and the Naga People's Front 4.

Initial trends show Manipur could see a hung house. The National People's Party, or NPP, has got some gains this time.

Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 elections winning 28 seats followed by BJP (21). But later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under N Biren Singh, who became the Chief Minister.