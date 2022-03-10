Don't Pay Attention To TV Trends, Akhilesh Yadav's Party Appeals To Cadre

Exit polls too predicted a BJP win

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is not ready to give in yet, despite numbers loaded in favour of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The party has asked its workers to not be taken in by the trends and stay firm as it will form the government.

"It is an appeal to all Samajwadis and the workers of allies that do not worry about the trends being shown on TV, stay firm at your respective booths. In the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favor of the SP alliance," tweeted the Samajwadi Party.

"The difference of 100 seats is close to 500 votes in the trends of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. There is an appeal to the workers, office bearers and leaders of Samajwadi Party alliance to maintain vigilance," the party underlined in a follow-up tweet.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनावों के रुझानों में 100 सीटों का अंतर 500 वोटों के करीब है।



समाजवादी पार्टी गठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं, पदाधिकारियों एवं नेताओं से अपील है कि वो सतर्कता बनाए रखें। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) March 10, 2022

Shortly before 9:30 am, NDTV called the election for the BJP, projecting more than 250 seats for the party out of the state's 403. By 10 am, the BJP, it seemed, could cross 300 - the ambitious target set by the party for itself.

"Sepoys of democracy return only with a certificate of victory," Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted around 9 this morning as the leads were firming up in favour of the BJP.

"Treat the counting centres as the pilgrimage of democracy. Go there and stand firm," Mr Yadav said. Just days before the results, he had made allegations of "EVM chori" and released a video to back up the claim.

The Samajwadi Party, trailing with roughly half the seats, gained over the last election but fell far short of the party's expectations.

A win would ensure BJP notching yet another record - becoming the first party to get a consecutive second term in more than three decades in the state.

