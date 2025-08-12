Advertisement
UP Parliamentarian Fined Rs 1.35 Lakh Over Building Construction

An official said a notice was issued to the MP on December 5 last year, followed by several reminders.

Read Time: 2 mins
  • Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq was fined Rs 1.35 lakh for unauthorised construction
  • The construction occurred in the Deepa Sarai area of Sambhal city
  • A notice was issued to the MP by the SDM on 5 December last year with several reminders
Sambhal:

Samajwadi Party Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq was fined Rs 1.35 lakh for allegedly carrying out construction without getting the building plan approved, authorities said on Tuesday.

The construction took place in the Deepa Sarai locality of the city.

An official said a notice was issued to the MP by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on December 5 last year, followed by several reminders.

SDM Vikas Chandra told reporters that the matter was under consideration, and an order in relation to it was issued on Monday.

"The MP had sought an opportunity to submit a revised map, which was accepted. The compoundable portion of the construction was regularised upon payment of Rs 5,707. However, a penalty of Rs 1.35 lakh has been imposed for carrying out construction without approval or prior intimation," he said.

Chandra said that a portion measuring one metre in length and 14 metres in width that falls in the setback area will not be compounded and must be removed within 30 days.

"If the construction is not removed within the stipulated time, action will be taken as per the rules to demolish it," he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal, Samajwadi Party
