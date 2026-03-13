UP Woman Runs Away After Sending Husband To Buy <i>Pakoda</i> At Bus Stand

What began as a quick stop for a plate of pakode (fritters) turned into a mystery in Uttar Pradesh, after a newly-married woman slipped away from a bus stand while her husband was busy placing the order.

The incident took place in the state's Moradabad district. Pritam Singh, a resident of Amroha district, had married 18-year-old Rimjhim of Rampur district on December 1 last year.

Rimjhim was visiting her parents for Holi, and once the festival was over, Pritam went to bring her back on March 9. The couple started their journey home together with no idea of what awaited ahead.

During the journey, the two got down at the Bilari bus stand to wait for their next bus. Rimjhim then told her husband she was hungry and asked him to get her some hot fritters from a nearby stall.

Pritam walked over to buy the snack. But when he returned a few minutes later, his wife had vanished. At first, he assumed she might be close by. But after searching the area and asking around, he found no trace of her. No one at the bus stand had seen her leave.

A worried Pritam then went to the police station and filed a missing person report. He told the police he suspects his wife may have left with a young man from her parental village.

Police have registered the case and started checking CCTV footage from around the bus stand. They are also examining her mobile phone location to track her movements.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Mirza Galib)