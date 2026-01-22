Muslim Man, Hindu Lover Murdered, Buried In UP, Woman's Brothers Arrested

In a chilling case of dishonour killing, a 27-year-old Muslim man and his 22-year-old Hindu lover were tied up and hacked to death, allegedly by the woman's brothers, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Arman, who worked in Saudi Arabia, had been living in Moradabad for some months. During this time, he met Kajal and the two started a relationship. Kajal's brothers were opposed to the interfaith relationship and asked her to end it.

About three days back, Arman and Kajal went missing. Arman's father, Haneef, filed a missing persons complaint. During their investigation, police found Kajal was also missing. Her brothers were questioned, and they confessed to killing the couple. The accused also guided the cops to the spot where they had buried the bodies. The bodies were dug out last evening. The accused told the cops that they tied up Arman's and Kajal's hands and legs before hacking them to death.

Satpal Antil, Senior Superintendent of Police, said, "During the investigation, we found that the woman's brothers killed them. When the brothers confessed, we recovered the bodies. The spade used in the murders was also recovered."

The senior police officer said a case of murder has been registered against the woman's three brothers. Two of them have been taken into custody. Determined not to let the shocking crime lead to a communal flare-up, police have deployed heavy force in the village where the couple lived. The situation, they said, is under control.

Arman's sister told NDTV that they were not aware of any relationship between him and Kajal. "He was working in Saudi Arabia for four years. He came three months ago," she said.

Inputs by Mirza Ghalib