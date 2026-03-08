Video: UP School Headmistress Takes Massages From Students, Suspended

A primary school headmistress in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot has been suspended after a video showing girl students massaging her during school hours went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Primary School Naya Bazar Part-1 in the Karwi area of the district.

Madhu Kumari Rai, the headmistress, reportedly entered a classroom on the morning of February 28. During class hours, she allegedly laid down on the floor and asked girl students to massage her.

The video shows the headmistress lying on the floor while students, in school uniform, massaged her back and sides. The students were sitting on desks and could be seen pressing her back with their feet while another clip showed them on their knees massaging the teacher's back with their hands.

Reports say one student initially told the headmistress that she did not know how to massage. The headmistress then allegedly asked the student to climb onto her back and press it. She later lay on her stomach, after which the student began pressing her back with her feet.

At the time, a member of the school staff reportedly recorded the video and later shared it on social media. The clip has since been circulated online.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari took cognisance of the matter and suspended the headmistress with immediate effect. Further action is expected following an inquiry.

The headmistress reportedly denied allegations and claimed the video was AI-generated.