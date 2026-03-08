UP Scholarship Status 2026: Who Can Apply And How To Check Your Application Status

The Uttar Pradesh Government offers the UP Scholarship Program to support students in continuing their education. This financial assistance is available to students from the General category, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minority communities.

Application Status Meaning

Pending Verification: This means that the authorities are still verifying the details provided in the application. During this stage, students cannot make any changes and must wait until the verification process is completed.

Approved / Disbursed: If the status shows approved or disbursed, it means the application has been successfully verified and accepted. The student is eligible to receive the scholarship, and the amount will be transferred directly to the student's bank account.

Rejected: If the application status shows rejected, the scholarship request has not been approved. This usually happens due to incorrect information, missing documents, ineligibility, or failure in the verification process. In such cases, students must correct the issues and apply again.

Important Dates for UP Scholarship 2025-2026

Online Registration and Application: July 10, 2025 - January 14, 2026

Final Printout of Application: July 12, 2025 - January 17, 2026

Submission of Hard Copy to Institution: July 21, 2025 - January 21, 2026

Application Correction Window: February 10 - February 13, 2026

Phase 2 Scholarship Transfer: March 18, 2026

Required Documents

Students need several documents while applying, including an Aadhaar card, domicile certificate of Uttar Pradesh, income certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), Aadhaar-linked bank passbook, previous year mark sheet, current admission receipt, bonafide certificate from the institution, a passport-size photograph, and a registration number for renewal applicants.

Steps to Check UP Scholarship Status

Visit the official website: https://scholarship.up.gov.in.

Click on the Status option on the homepage.

Select the academic year 2025-2026.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click Search to view your scholarship status.

Students can also check their status using the UMANG mobile app by searching for UP Scholarship or PFMS and entering their registration details.