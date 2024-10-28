UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Launches Scholarship Scheme For Sanskrit Students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a new scholarship scheme on Sunday, aiming to benefit students studying Sanskrit in schools, colleges, and universities across the state. Marking the occasion, he emphasised the scheme's significance for preserving India's linguistic and cultural heritage.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said, "This initiative holds immense importance for our cultural roots and showcases the unity of people who cherish the language. To truly understand Sanskrit, one must dive into its spiritual depth, as it connects individuals with the divine essence."

"We will announce scholarships for teachers and students who undertake significant research and write theses on specialised topics in Sanskrit," he said.

"Sanskrit can play a vital role in preserving Indian culture, and those with a deep love for the language can help uphold this responsibility. Today's youth, who hold a reverence for Sanskrit, can truly benefit from this," said CM Yogi.

"We will establish a new policy where grants for Sanskrit schools will only be given to institutions that provide free hostel accommodations, including food and lodging, for students."

The chief minister noted that, although Sanskrit has traditionally been less familiar to many, some dedicated students have upheld its legacy. "I am continually amazed by how Sanskrit, often unfamiliar to the masses, still finds followers among committed learners. In 2017, we saw a resurgence of respect for the language, and today we witness a significant increase in students dedicated to mastering it. The scholarship scheme now opens new opportunities, and it's a privilege to inaugurate this before Diwali," he stated.

Highlighting the growing interest in Sanskrit, CM Yogi added that 1.5 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh are currently engaged in Sanskrit studies, showing strong cultural commitment. He encouraged more educational institutions to foster Sanskrit learning, emphasizing the need for accessible resources and infrastructure.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering a renewed sense of cultural pride, which has expanded interest in Sanskrit across the country. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the nation has embraced Sanskrit with renewed devotion, viewing it not only as a language but as a means to share our heritage globally," he remarked.