Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: BJP Heading For Big Win, Crosses 250-Mark | Live Updates

UP Assembly election results: Counting of votes began at 8 am.

The BJP has crossed the 250 mark in early trends. The party is firmly ahead of Samajwadi Party and seems set for a second consecutive term.The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are neck-and-neck. Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu. The majority mark in the 403-member legislative assembly is 202.

Exit polls have predicted a second consecutive term for the Bharatiya Janata Party with most of them stating that the party's tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it registered a landslide win.

The counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will begin at 8.30 am.

The UP polls are being seen are an indicator of the national mood ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, votes are being counted in four other states - Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Here are the LIVE updates on Uttar Pradesh Election Results:

Mar 10, 2022 11:14 (IST) Election results: BJP heading for a big win in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP is heading for a big win in Uttar Pradesh in mega elections seen as the semi-final before the 2024 national election.



Mar 10, 2022 11:06 (IST) UP Results: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya leading from Sirathu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading from Sirathu seat by over 800 votes on Thursday, according to poll trends.

Mar 10, 2022 10:37 (IST) Azam Khan leading in Rampur

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency by about 4000 votes, according to poll trends. After the initial round of counting, Azam got 5,090 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 1,006 votes, according to the EC.

Mar 10, 2022 10:22 (IST) Election results: Shivpal Yadav trails in Jaswantnagar Assembly seat

Shivpal Yadav, who has been given ticket by Samajwadi Party, trails from Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, as per EC trends

Mar 10, 2022 10:12 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP seems set for a 250+ tally

The BJP is looking at a 250-plus tally in 403-seat Uttar Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party, its main challenger, a distant second.









Mar 10, 2022 10:03 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Election Results: UP Election Results: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Headed For Easy Win

The BJP appeared to take an unassailable lead over rivals in Uttar Pradesh, firming up its lead comfortably above the majority mark of 202, as counting of votes entered its third hour on Thursday.

Mar 10, 2022 09:52 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Results: Akhilesh Yadav leading in Karhal

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh, according to initial poll trends.



Mr Yadav has secured 7,298 votes so far while his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel has got 504 votes, according to the Election Commission.



Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP.

Mar 10, 2022 09:42 (IST) Election results: Leads from Uttar Pradesh



Mar 10, 2022 09:40 (IST) Election Results: Yogi Adityanath Leads

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently leading from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.



Mar 10, 2022 09:29 (IST) Election Results 2022: When And Where To Watch The Live Assembly Elections Results

The results of the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are set to be declared on March 10.

Mar 10, 2022 09:07 (IST) UP Election Results 2022: After EVM Row, Akhilesh Yadav's Message To Party On UP Counting Day

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has thanked party workers as counting is underway in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Early leads show the BJP is ahead in UP.

Mar 10, 2022 09:01 (IST) Election results: BJP ahead on 45 seats, Samajwadi leads in 21

The BJP is ahead of the Samajwadi Party according to early trends. The Bharatiya Janata Party currenty has a lead on 45 seats, while the Samajwadi Party is ahead on 21.



Mar 10, 2022 08:44 (IST) Pulic winning, hooliganism losing, says UP Minister

"Public is winning, hooliganism is losing," Deputy Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted today.

Mar 10, 2022 08:36 (IST) Election Results: Trends in UP at 8.35am

Uttar Pradesh Election trends at 8:35 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#AssemblyElections2022 Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/MJ8H0ouIAn - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:30 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Polls: Counting being held amid tight security

A three-layer security has been set up in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. This includes the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. the official said. Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel.

Mar 10, 2022 08:13 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP ahead in early leads

As the counting of votes began in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is ahead on 6 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is leading on two.



Mar 10, 2022 08:10 (IST) Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Uttar Pradesh Election Results

Uttar Pradesh election results: The results for the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 - which were held in seven phases starting February 10 - are being declared today. The polling dates in the states were February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.

Mar 10, 2022 08:00 (IST) UP Election Results: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes has started with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will begin at 8.30 am.

Mar 10, 2022 07:50 (IST) Votes to be counted in 5 states today

The BJP is hoping to retain power in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In Punjab, the ruling Congress faces a big test.





Mar 10, 2022 07:37 (IST) Assembly Elections Results 2022: Verdict In Five States Today, Counting Of Votes From 8 am: 10 Points

Election results for five states, including Uttar Pradesh, will be declared today. Exit polls have predicted a BJP landslide in UP, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweep in Punjab and a tight race in 3 other states. Counting begins at 8 am.

Mar 10, 2022 07:31 (IST) Uttar Pradesh results: What exit polls predict?

The exit polls have predicted a second consecutive term for the Bharatiya Janata Party with most of them stating that the party's tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it registered a landslide win.

Mar 10, 2022 07:20 (IST) UP Election Results: 4 parties in race to reach the majority

The majority mark in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is 202.

Mar 10, 2022 07:13 (IST) UP Elections: Multi-cornered contest in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.





Mar 10, 2022 00:55 (IST) Live Uttar Pradesh Election Results: The elections in UP - which were contested in 403 assembly constituencies - are being seen as a major indicator of national mood ahead of the next general elections in 2024.



Mar 10, 2022 00:55 (IST) Election 2022: The UP polls - spanning over a period of two months - saw a high-octane campaign by the political parties.

