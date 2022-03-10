Yogi Adityanath Delivers Big UP Win, BJP Keeps 'Early Holi' Promise

UP Election Results: Many predict that Yogi Adityanath, 49, could be Prime Minister one day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who won a record second term today in India's most politically important state, celebrated his big triumph with holi colours and sweets at the BJP's office in Lucknow.

It was a sea of saffron as Yogi Adityanath waved victory signs at hundreds of BJP workers gathered at the party office, many waving the party's flag. Before the counting of votes, the BJP had promised "early holi" celebrations.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, today the BJP won a majority in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The voters have blessed Modi-ji's policies of development and good governance," the Chief Minister told the ecstatic crowd.

Today's win catapults the saffron-wearing Yogi Adityanath even higher, to the BJP's top rung.

The win defied predictions of anti-incumbency hitting the BJP in UP amid a devastating wave of Covid and the farmer protests.

Many see Yogi Adityanath, 49, who is known to make divisive speeches, as a Prime Minister candidate one day.

In a recent interview to Reuters, however, the priest-politician said: "I am just a monk... I will serve the people of the state till the party wants or else I will serve people through my ... temple."

Uttar Pradesh is seen as a bellwether of national politics and the BJP's win, against all odds, gives it a massive boost ahead of the 2024 general election.

The BJP and its allies are leading in more than 250 of UP's 403 seats.