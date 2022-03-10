Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP On Top In 4 States, AAP Strikes Gold In Punjab

The BJP has emerged as top player in four states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, in the mega elections seen as the semi-final before the 2024 national election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also hit gold in Punjab, giving the eight-year-old outfit its second state after Delhi. In Uttarakhand, the BJP has crossed majority mark while its ahead in 19 of 40 seats in Goa.
With around 90 of the state's 117 seats, AAP is heading for a sweep in Punjab. "The people Punjab have done something spectacular. This has been a huge revolution. So many huge leaders have lost... Amarinder Singh has lost, Sukhbir Badal lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Charanjit Channi lost, Navjot Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost... this is nothing short of a massive, massive revolution," Arvind Kejriwal said.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has crossed the 270 mark in latest trends. The party is firmly ahead of Samajwadi Party and Yogi Adityanath set for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister. The majority mark in the 403-member legislative assembly is 202.
Election trends show the BJP has extended its lead in Uttarakhand with the Congress trailing in the hill state. The BJP is leading in 42 seats while the Congress is leading in 25 in Uttarakhand assembly elections, as per the trends at 1 pm.
The BJP was leading in 18 Assembly seats of Goa, while the Congress was ahead in 12, as per the latest trends available of 40 out of the 40 seats in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed victories on two seats in Goa. Party leader Atishi has said that AAP's Captain Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva have won in Benaulim and Velim, respectively.
The BJP is just short of majority though it is set to become the single largest party in Manipur, suggest election trends. Meanwhile, BJP's Chief Minister N Biren Singh has won from the Heingang seat by around 18,000 seats.
Bulldozer headgear , at the @BJP4UP office in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/RfID9Bx17q- Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 5:17 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/aw5roQnWQu- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | BJP leads after hung house predicted in Goa- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- I'm lucky I was given the opportunity to head government in Uttarakhand.
- The way Covid vaccination drive was carried out in Uttarakhand, people trusted us with their votes.
- We admit that the Congress is in deep crisis
- In the hills we could have done well but the BJP intimidated the voters.
- We might loose out main opposition party status as well.
- We will need a serious introspection
#ResultsWithNDTV | "We are rather disappointed that these candidates were not accepted by the people of Goa. But I am sure, in future, they will find great merits in these candidates": Congress leader P Chidambaram on #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/Kx7FrFXyUC- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- After three decades, Punjab's major political family Badal will remain unrepresented in the Punjab state assembly.
- All from the Badal clan, who contested the 2022 state Vidhan Sabha elections, have lost the polls from their respective strongholds. There now won't be anyone from the Badal family in the newly elected state assembly.
- The last time this happened was during the 1992 elections when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) boycotted the state assembly elections.
"Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Sabke Sab Hein Bhaajpayee." This is an answer to all those who divided (the state) on the basis of appeasement politics, caste. We are forming govt with 'Jai Shree Ram' on March 10...; can't get a better government than this: BJP leader Aparna Yadav pic.twitter.com/dxm0tWNZfL- ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Rather than the colossal collapse of the Congress, the bigger story of the elections undoubtedly is the massive mandate for the BJP and its taking of four of five states.
As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raced towards a thumping win in Punjab, two party candidates emerged as giant killers by defeating heavyweight candidates.
#ResultsWithNDTV | Post his victory speech, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann carries out a rally- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | "The Congress is almost finished. The Congress cannot claim any leadership of the opposition ever again after these elections": Ajoy Bose, author and columnist on #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/mbwlwrl3KZ- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
It shows the popularity of PM Modi across the country. It's the result of PM Modi &CM Yogi's social welfare schemes which were implemented honestly. Bulldozer of development will continue to work in UP. We're getting more seats in Goa & Manipur than before: Union Min Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/fRL9N0B8MG- ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022
My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.
We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India.
#ResultsWithNDTV | Goa Election trends at 3:47 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/WHQD9T7lmN- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. The SP stronghold had also bagged five out of 10 Assembly seats in the 2017 state elections. Even while the BJP swept the 2017 state polls, the party had won just one Assembly seat.
- The BJP has fielded Akhilesh Mishra against SP's Durga Prasad Yadav from the Azamgarh Assembly seat. Durga Prasad Yadav is yet to lose an election from here since 1985.
- Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh has lost from Upipok
- The heavyweight leader of NPP lost by a margin of 683 votes
- His party, the National People's Party, is leading in nine seats, show trends
- Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is heading for a landslide win in Punjab with leads in around 90 seats in the 117-seat assembly. The ruling Congress is trailing with 13 seats.
- The Congress is also trailing the BJP in both Manipur and Goa, where it was the single largest party in 2017.
#ResultsWithNDTV | "This is a challenging moment for the Congress party and Punjab most certainly has been a disappointment": Aadil Singh Boparai (@AadilBoparai), spokesperson, Congress on #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/gwJd3foATl- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
The BJP has shored up 44.6 per cent of the vote, data at 2 pm showed - a significant 5 per cent improvement over the 2017 elections.
- We will get 20 seats or even 1-2 seats more. People have shown faith in PM Modi.
- Independent candidates are coming with us.
- MGP is also coming with us and taking all together, we will form our government.
I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expections of people.- Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | BJP supporters literally bulldozed their way to the party office in Lucknow #UttarPradeshElections2022pic.twitter.com/z3BwgEEv0K- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency.
- My workers campaigned for me.
- I've won with low margins but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It's a big deal.
- 20 seats confirmed,3 confirmed their support.
#ResultsWithNDTV | Scenes of celebration among BJP supporters after Uttar Pradesh's #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/rFiSbYpDG5- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- The election results mark the endgame for the Congress, former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar said today, calling it a "moment of reckoning" for the party he recently quit.
- "These are transformative results," he said.
- The results also showed that the Gandhis are no longer winning elections for the party, he said.
- "One thing is clear. The Gandhi leadership no longer delivers for the Congress. They are no longer a cementing force," he added.
An IIT-educated engineer versus a saffron-clad monk: can Indian politics get a more unlikely yet fascinating contest?
#ResultsWithNDTV | "Baby Yogi Adityanath", Bulldozer In Hand, Seen At Lucknow BJP Office- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Goa Election trends at 3:01 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/ra1G6LXqU4- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
.@ArvindKejriwal जी ने लिख कर दिया था ना-- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 10, 2022
सुखबीर बादल - हार
कैप्टन अमरिंदर - हार
नवजोत सिद्धू - हार
मजीठिया - हार
Channi साहिब भी दोनों सीटों से हार गए।
- सरदार @BhagwantMannpic.twitter.com/DWpEkuc8o6
#ResultsWithNDTV | #ElectionResults action at NDTV: behind-the-scenes with Sonia Singh- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann drew cheers from the crowd on Thursday as he announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
- He also announced that government offices will not have the photo of the Chief Minister as is the custom.
AAP's twinkle toes #ResultsWithNDTVhttps://t.co/uWIpViu6aw- anjilee istwal (@anjileeistwal) March 10, 2022
We accept this mandate with all humility. We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goenkar. No matter how long it takes, we will be here and we will continue to serve the people of Goa.- AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) March 10, 2022
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading by around 31,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat .
- According to updated Election Commission figures, Adityanath has secured 47,427 votes while his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party's Subhawati Shukla, bagged 16,427 votes.
- In Uttarakhand, Congress leader Harish Rawat has lost the election from Lalkuwa seat
- Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP has won from Lalkuwa.
- Initially, Mr Rawat was supposed to contest from Ramnagar, but his seat was later changed.
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing by over 5,000 seats
- In Mr Dhami's seat, six rounds of counting is over while four more rounds are left.
- He has not come out of his residence yet.
Mubarkan #Bhagwantmann BHAJI 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UPT8ueElJO- DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 10, 2022
- Utpal Parrikar, son of former Defence Minister Late Manohar Parrikar, lost to the BJP's Atanasio Monseratte, popularly known as Babush.
- Speaking to NDTV, Mr Monserrate said he is not happy with the margin of his victory and claimed that BJP supporters did not vote for him.
- "I have told this to BJP leaders. They should watch out in the future. The state BJP unit did not send the right message to the people. I am in touch with all BJP leaders and I am with the BJP," he said.
The BJP is heading for a big win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and the Aam Aadmi Party has scooped Punjab in mega elections seen as the semi-final before the 2024 national election. In Goa and Manipur too, the BJP is within striking distance.
#ResultsWithNDTV | "Surreal moment," says BJP's Divya Rane, fighting elections for the first time and ahead in her seat - NDTV's Rishika Baruah reports from Goa#NDTVReportersDiarieshttps://t.co/kKSAhqAq2Mpic.twitter.com/wP6fw9xeSx- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 2:07 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/BAqV6F0Iwp- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Punjab Election trends at 2:05 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/HJC2IjXlBB- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | AAP's chief ministerial candidate wins from Dhuri #PunjabElections2022pic.twitter.com/pXPQXteSFU- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Oath-taking ceremony in Goa to take place on March 14: BJP sources to NDTV #ElectionResults- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | 'Baby Adityanath' Makes Appearance At Lucknow BJP Office - NDTV's Alok Pandey reports #NDTVReportersDiarieshttps://t.co/IfzDCQDiaKpic.twitter.com/jVFzaoMqmV- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was heading for a landslide victory and leading by around 15,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat on Thursday.
- Mr Adityanath has secured 21,221 votes while his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Subhawati Shukla had got 6,628 votes.
- The ruling has BJP secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand with its candidates ahead in 43 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress is ahead in 24 seats, according to election trends available.
- BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is, however, trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress in Khatima.
- The BSP is ahead in one seat while Independents are ahead in two seats.
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, savouring its huge victory in Punjab, has its campaigns already in the works for the states of Gujarat and Punjab, party leader Akshay Marathe told NDTV on Thursday. Read here
Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is not ready to give in yet, despite numbers loaded in favour of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The party has asked its workers to not be taken in by the trends and stay firm as it will form the government.
"It is an appeal to all Samajwadis and the workers of allies that do not worry about the trends being shown on TV, stay firm at your respective booths. In the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favor of the SP alliance," tweeted the Samajwadi Party. Read here
#ResultsWithNDTV | Manipur Election trends at 1:17 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/zxRCo4DnOC- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | "It is quite evident from results that Congress is nowhere in the competition now": Mahesh Verma, leader, BJP on Uttar Pradesh #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/UtpotiEcse- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Celebrations outside the NPP party office in Imphal after the party performs well in #ManipurAssemblyElections2022pic.twitter.com/U8Vvxvc19d- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its big win in the Punjab election. The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 91 seats, while the Congress is behind with 17 seats in the 117-member house.
- "The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to AAP," Navjot Sidhu tweeted.
#ResultsWithNDTV | "What today's victory in Punjab proves that there is a Kejriwal model of governance that has become established and people of Punjab have accepted it": AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/rEVxfYgwv8- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | "We focused on developing the governance role from the grassroots level": Ranbir Singh Pathania, BJP spokesperson on #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/dBJwawdiWw- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading by 113 votes in his constituency, Sanquelim.
#ResultsWithNDTV | "AAP government will work for everyone... doesn't matter if they have voted for us or not": AAP's Raghav Chadha#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/qaBysdOt8A- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading for a landslide win in Punjab with leads in close to 90 seats in the 117-seat assembly.
- The ruling Congress is trailing with 13 seats.
#ResultsWithNDTV | "People of Uttar Pradesh have yet again shown confidence in our government": Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup), Uttar Pradesh Law Minister#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/S8BZUJVxpJ- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- The BJP is leading in 44 seats while the Congress is leading in 22 seats in Uttarakhand, show live trends.
- Even though the Samajwadi Party seems to be a distant second, the party has seen a 12 per cent increase in its vote share. The BJP, meanwhile, has seen a 2 per cent rise in its share.
The Samajwadi Party asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends.
#ResultsWithNDTV | At AAP HQ in Delhi, the centre of attention is a toddler dressed as Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal - NDTV's Meher Pandey reports#NDTVReportersDiarieshttps://t.co/TVxi85dyktpic.twitter.com/q6Meghd6Wk- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Jarnail Singh to NDTV "Aaj Se Punjab Mei Kamaal Shuru Hone Wala Hai" - NDTV's Shonakshi Chakravarty reports from Punjab#NDTVReportersDiariespic.twitter.com/KpAkuipLZS- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
The BJP is maintaining a lead in 45 seats, comfortably passing the majority mark of 36, while the Congress is leading in 21 seats, according to latest election trends.
#ResultsWithNDTV | BJP supporters celebrate outside counting centre in Panaji, Goa #ElectionResults- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Goa BJP's Vishwajit Rane, Leading, Chokes Up, Thanks PM Modi#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/XL6OYtmyeQ- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
- Punjab has given chance to Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance.
- Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level.
- This is the victory of the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man)
- This result for our party is because of the leadership of Modi ji and Yogi ji. Yes, we have increased our vote share as numbers suggest. This is because of the trust people have on Yogi ji's leadership. He has delivered on promises and have made UP mafia-free.
- We will now move ahead with development and make UP a leading state in India, especially in manufacturing. From IT to electronics, we have big plans for UP. We have lot of work to do and we now have a mandate which gives us that support we need to continue with our good work and hard work.
- We stand for everyone - Hindus, Muslims, all... Our schemes are for everyone. We do not distinguish and differentiate on basis of Hindu-Muslim. We work for all and we take everyone along.