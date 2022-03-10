Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP On Top In 4 States, AAP Strikes Gold In Punjab

Election 2022 Results: The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases.

The BJP has emerged as top player in four states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, in the mega elections seen as the semi-final before the 2024 national election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also hit gold in Punjab, giving the eight-year-old outfit its second state after Delhi. In Uttarakhand, the BJP has crossed majority mark while its ahead in 19 of 40 seats in Goa.

With around 90 of the state's 117 seats, AAP is heading for a sweep in Punjab. "The people Punjab have done something spectacular. This has been a huge revolution. So many huge leaders have lost... Amarinder Singh has lost, Sukhbir Badal lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Charanjit Channi lost, Navjot Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost... this is nothing short of a massive, massive revolution," Arvind Kejriwal said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has crossed the 270 mark in latest trends. The party is firmly ahead of Samajwadi Party and Yogi Adityanath set for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister. The majority mark in the 403-member legislative assembly is 202.

Election trends show the BJP has extended its lead in Uttarakhand with the Congress trailing in the hill state. The BJP is leading in 42 seats while the Congress is leading in 25 in Uttarakhand assembly elections, as per the trends at 1 pm.

The BJP was leading in 18 Assembly seats of Goa, while the Congress was ahead in 12, as per the latest trends available of 40 out of the 40 seats in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed victories on two seats in Goa. Party leader Atishi has said that AAP's Captain Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva have won in Benaulim and Velim, respectively.

The BJP is just short of majority though it is set to become the single largest party in Manipur, suggest election trends. Meanwhile, BJP's Chief Minister N Biren Singh has won from the Heingang seat by around 18,000 seats.

Here are the Live Updates on Election Results 2022:

Bulldozer headgear , at the @BJP4UP office in Lucknow

Mar 10, 2022 17:26 (IST) Election Results: Uttar Pradesh Election trends at 5:17 pm



The BJP is looking at a 260-plus tally in 403-seat Uttar Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party, its main challenger, a distant second, election results show. The party is ahead in 266 seats while the SP is likely to win in 132 seats.







Mar 10, 2022 17:22 (IST) Election Results: Goa Election trends at 5:17 pm



Mar 10, 2022 17:10 (IST) Election Results: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wins from Gorakhpur Urban



Mar 10, 2022 17:09 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | BJP leads after hung house predicted in Goa



NDTV's Rishika Baruah reports



NDTV's Rishika Baruah reports

Mar 10, 2022 17:03 (IST) Election Results: Uttarakhand Chief Minister on election results



I'm lucky I was given the opportunity to head government in Uttarakhand.

The way Covid vaccination drive was carried out in Uttarakhand, people trusted us with their votes.

Mar 10, 2022 17:03 (IST) Election Results: Uttarakhand Chief Minister on election results



I'm lucky I was given the opportunity to head government in Uttarakhand.

The way Covid vaccination drive was carried out in Uttarakhand, people trusted us with their votes.

Mar 10, 2022 16:54 (IST) Election Results: Manipur Congress's first reaction after trends suggest defeat

Manipur Congress vice president Kh. Devabrata says party accepts the defeat

We admit that the Congress is in deep crisis

In the hills we could have done well but the BJP intimidated the voters.

We might loose out main opposition party status as well.

We will need a serious introspection

"We are rather disappointed that these candidates were not accepted by the people of Goa. But I am sure, in future, they will find great merits in these candidates": Congress leader P Chidambaram on #ElectionResults

Mar 10, 2022 16:48 (IST) Election Results: Badal family to be unrepresented in Punjab state assembly for first time in three decades



After three decades, Punjab's major political family Badal will remain unrepresented in the Punjab state assembly.

All from the Badal clan, who contested the 2022 state Vidhan Sabha elections, have lost the polls from their respective strongholds. There now won't be anyone from the Badal family in the newly elected state assembly.

The last time this happened was during the 1992 elections when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) boycotted the state assembly elections.

"Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Sabke Sab Hein Bhaajpayee." This is an answer to all those who divided (the state) on the basis of appeasement politics, caste. We are forming govt with 'Jai Shree Ram' on March 10...; can't get a better government than this: BJP leader Aparna Yadav

Mar 10, 2022 16:37 (IST) Opinion: Adityanath Emerges As BJP's Second True Mass Leader

Rather than the colossal collapse of the Congress, the bigger story of the elections undoubtedly is the massive mandate for the BJP and its taking of four of five states. Rather than the colossal collapse of the Congress, the bigger story of the elections undoubtedly is the massive mandate for the BJP and its taking of four of five states.

Mar 10, 2022 16:32 (IST) AAP's Giant Killers In Punjab: Mobile Repair Shop Staff, Woman Volunteer

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raced towards a thumping win in Punjab, two party candidates emerged as giant killers by defeating heavyweight candidates. As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raced towards a thumping win in Punjab, two party candidates emerged as giant killers by defeating heavyweight candidates.

Mar 10, 2022 16:30 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | Post his victory speech, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann carries out a rally



Post his victory speech, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann carries out a rally

NDTV's Shonakshi Chakravarty

Mar 10, 2022 16:26 (IST) Election Results: Uttarakhand Chief Minister loses his seat by 7,000 votes



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami loses his seat in Uttarakhand. Loses to Congress candidate Bhuwan Kapri by 7,000 votes.



Mar 10, 2022 16:20 (IST) Elections Results: Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Singh Badal lose in Punjab



After three decades, Punjab's major political family Badal will remain unrepresented in the Punjab state assembly. All from the Badal clan, who contested the 2022 state Vidhan Sabha elections, have lost the polls from their respective strongholds. And there wouldn't be anyone from the Badal family in the newly elected state assembly. The last time it happened was during the 1992 elections when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) boycotted the state assembly elections.

"The Congress is almost finished. The Congress cannot claim any leadership of the opposition ever again after these elections": Ajoy Bose, author and columnist on #ElectionResults

It shows the popularity of PM Modi across the country. It's the result of PM Modi &CM Yogi's social welfare schemes which were implemented honestly. Bulldozer of development will continue to work in UP. We're getting more seats in Goa & Manipur than before: Union Min Piyush Goyal

Mar 10, 2022 16:01 (IST) Election Results: Rahul Gandhi says "Humbly accept people's verdict" after Congress's poll defeats



Rahul Gandhi says "Humbly accept people's verdict. We'll learn from this" after Congress's poll defeats. Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.



My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.



We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 15:55 (IST) Election Results: Samajwadi Party leading in all the 10 seats of Azamgarh

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. The SP stronghold had also bagged five out of 10 Assembly seats in the 2017 state elections. Even while the BJP swept the 2017 state polls, the party had won just one Assembly seat.

The BJP has fielded Akhilesh Mishra against SP's Durga Prasad Yadav from the Azamgarh Assembly seat. Durga Prasad Yadav is yet to lose an election from here since 1985.

Mar 10, 2022 15:52 (IST) Manipur Results: Major Setback For NPP As Deputy Chief Minister Loses

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh has lost from Upipok

The heavyweight leader of NPP lost by a margin of 683 votes

His party, the National People's Party, is leading in nine seats, show trends



Mar 10, 2022 15:45 (IST) Election Results: Congress loses Punjab, trails in both Manipur and Goa

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is heading for a landslide win in Punjab with leads in around 90 seats in the 117-seat assembly. The ruling Congress is trailing with 13 seats.

The Congress is also trailing the BJP in both Manipur and Goa, where it was the single largest party in 2017.

The Congress is also trailing the BJP in both Manipur and Goa, where it was the single largest party in 2017.

"This is a challenging moment for the Congress party and Punjab most certainly has been a disappointment": Aadil Singh Boparai, spokesperson, Congress on #ElectionResults

Mar 10, 2022 15:42 (IST) Election Results: BJP builds on vote share in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has shored up 44.6 per cent of the vote, data at 2 pm showed - a significant 5 per cent improvement over the 2017 elections.

Mar 10, 2022 15:39 (IST) Election Results: People have shown faith in PM Modi, says Devendra Fadnavis on BJP's Goa win

We will get 20 seats or even 1-2 seats more. People have shown faith in PM Modi.

Independent candidates are coming with us.

MGP is also coming with us and taking all together, we will form our government.

I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expections of people. - Charanjit S Channi

BJP supporters literally bulldozed their way to the party office in Lucknow

Mar 10, 2022 15:33 (IST) Election Results: Chief Miinister Pramod Sawant on BJP's Goa performance



It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency.

My workers campaigned for me.

I've won with low margins but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It's a big deal.

20 seats confirmed,3 confirmed their support.

Mar 10, 2022 15:28 (IST) Live Election Results: Goa Election trends at 3:14 pm



Mar 10, 2022 15:25 (IST) "Gandhi leadership no longer delivers": Ex-partyman Ashwani Kumar on rout





The election results mark the endgame for the Congress, former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar said today, calling it a "moment of reckoning" for the party he recently quit.

"These are transformative results," he said.

The results also showed that the Gandhis are no longer winning elections for the party, he said.

"One thing is clear. The Gandhi leadership no longer delivers for the Congress. They are no longer a cementing force," he added.

Mar 10, 2022 15:10 (IST) Live Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal says "I'm not a terrorist... people of country have spoken"



The results today is a revolution in Punjab. We all love you Punjab. We will build an India where children won't have to go to Ukraine to study, people will come to India for education. Revolution first came in Delhi, then in Punjab. Now, the entire country will witness this revolution.

Mar 10, 2022 15:07 (IST) It Could Be Kejriwal vs Adityanath In 2029 - by Sagarika Ghose

An IIT-educated engineer versus a saffron-clad monk: can Indian politics get a more unlikely yet fascinating contest? An IIT-educated engineer versus a saffron-clad monk: can Indian politics get a more unlikely yet fascinating contest?

Mar 10, 2022 15:06 (IST) Live Election Results: Celebrations at BJP office in Goa



Mar 10, 2022 15:04 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | "Baby Yogi Adityanath", Bulldozer In Hand, Seen At Lucknow BJP Office



NDTV's Alok Pandey reports



"Baby Yogi Adityanath", Bulldozer In Hand, Seen At Lucknow BJP Office

Mar 10, 2022 15:00 (IST) Election Results: BJP ahead in 263 seats, Samajwadi Party distant second in UP



In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP seems to have successfully tackled the anti-incumbency and is appeared to win nearly 300 seats. The party is leading in 263 seats while the Samajwadi Party is ahead in 135 seats.



NDTV 24X7



#ResultsWithNDTV | #ElectionResults action at NDTV: behind-the-scenes with Sonia Singh

Mar 10, 2022 14:54 (IST) Election Results: "No chief minister photo in offices, instead...": AAP's Bhagwant Mann



Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann drew cheers from the crowd on Thursday as he announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

He also announced that government offices will not have the photo of the Chief Minister as is the custom.

We accept this mandate with all humility. We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goenkar. No matter how long it takes, we will be here and we will continue to serve the people of Goa. - AITC Goa

Mar 10, 2022 14:36 (IST) Election Results: Yogi Adityanath increases lead to over 31,000 votes



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading by around 31,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat .

According to updated Election Commission figures, Adityanath has secured 47,427 votes while his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party's Subhawati Shukla, bagged 16,427 votes.

Mar 10, 2022 14:32 (IST) Election Results: Congress's Harish Rawat loses seat in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, Congress leader Harish Rawat has lost the election from Lalkuwa seat

Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP has won from Lalkuwa.

Initially, Mr Rawat was supposed to contest from Ramnagar, but his seat was later changed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing by over 5,000 seats

In Mr Dhami's seat, six rounds of counting is over while four more rounds are left.

He has not come out of his residence yet.



Mar 10, 2022 14:29 (IST) Election Results: BJP Leader beats Manohar Parrikar's son in Panaji



Utpal Parrikar, son of former Defence Minister Late Manohar Parrikar, lost to the BJP's Atanasio Monseratte, popularly known as Babush.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Monserrate said he is not happy with the margin of his victory and claimed that BJP supporters did not vote for him.

"I have told this to BJP leaders. They should watch out in the future. The state BJP unit did not send the right message to the people. I am in touch with all BJP leaders and I am with the BJP," he said.

Mar 10, 2022 14:17 (IST) Assembly Elections Results 2022: It's PUNJAAP. And BJP's Spectacular Win In UP

The BJP is heading for a big win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and the Aam Aadmi Party has scooped Punjab in mega elections seen as the semi-final before the 2024 national election. In Goa and Manipur too, the BJP is within striking distance. The BJP is heading for a big win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and the Aam Aadmi Party has scooped Punjab in mega elections seen as the semi-final before the 2024 national election. In Goa and Manipur too, the BJP is within striking distance.

NDTV's Rishika Baruah reports from Goa

Mar 10, 2022 14:11 (IST) Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal offers prayer at temple as AAP sweeps Punjab elections



Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain offers prayers at Hanuman Temple in Delhi, as AAP sweeps Punjab elections

Mar 10, 2022 14:01 (IST) Election Results: 3 big faces win their seats in Goa



Mar 10, 2022 13:53 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | Oath-taking ceremony in Goa to take place on March 14: BJP sources to NDTV #ElectionResults



Oath-taking ceremony in Goa to take place on March 14: BJP sources to NDTV #ElectionResults

Mar 10, 2022 13:51 (IST) Live Election Results: Manipur Chief Minister wins his fifth consecutive term from Heingang





Mar 10, 2022 13:50 (IST) Live Election Results: BJP claims support of 3 Independents in Goa



The BJP has claimed the support of three Independents in Goa. The party said that it will meet the Governor later in the day to take stake of the government.

Mar 10, 2022 13:47 (IST) Election Results: Harish Rawat trailing by over 16000 votes in Uttarakhand



Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat is now trailing by over 16,000 votes in the Lal Kuan constituency. The last round of counting is left in the constituency.

Mar 10, 2022 13:42 (IST) Election Results: Yogi Adityanath leading from Gorakhpur seat by 15,000 votes



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was heading for a landslide victory and leading by around 15,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat on Thursday.

Mr Adityanath has secured 21,221 votes while his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Subhawati Shukla had got 6,628 votes.

Mar 10, 2022 13:41 (IST) Election Results: Goa Election trends at 1:39 pm



Mar 10, 2022 13:38 (IST) Election Results: BJP leads in 43 Seats, Congress in 24, Chief Minister trailing, show trends



The ruling has BJP secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand with its candidates ahead in 43 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress is ahead in 24 seats, according to election trends available.

BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is, however, trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress in Khatima.

The BSP is ahead in one seat while Independents are ahead in two seats.

Mar 10, 2022 13:36 (IST) Election Results: BJP will form the government in Goa, says Pramod Sawant



BJP will form the government in Goa; we will take MGP and independent candidates with us, says Goa CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant

Mar 10, 2022 13:31 (IST) After Punjab, These Two States Are Next AAP Ventures, Says Party Leader

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, savouring its huge victory in Punjab, has its campaigns already in the works for the states of Gujarat and Punjab, party leader Akshay Marathe told NDTV on Thursday. Read Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, savouring its huge victory in Punjab, has its campaigns already in the works for the states of Gujarat and Punjab, party leader Akshay Marathe told NDTV on Thursday. Read here

Mar 10, 2022 13:25 (IST) Don't Pay Attention To TV Trends, Akhilesh Yadav's Party Appeals To Cadre

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is not ready to give in yet, despite numbers loaded in favour of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The party has asked its workers to not be taken in by the trends and stay firm as it will form the government.



"It is an appeal to all Samajwadis and the workers of allies that do not worry about the trends being shown on TV, stay firm at your respective booths. In the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favor of the SP alliance," tweeted the Samajwadi Party. Read



Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is not ready to give in yet, despite numbers loaded in favour of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The party has asked its workers to not be taken in by the trends and stay firm as it will form the government."It is an appeal to all Samajwadis and the workers of allies that do not worry about the trends being shown on TV, stay firm at your respective booths. In the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favor of the SP alliance," tweeted the Samajwadi Party. Read here

"It is quite evident from results that Congress is nowhere in the competition now": Mahesh Verma, leader, BJP on Uttar Pradesh #ElectionResults

Mar 10, 2022 13:08 (IST) Election Results: Goa Election trends at 1:02 pm





Celebrations outside the NPP party office in Imphal after the party performs well in #ManipurAssemblyElections2022

Mar 10, 2022 12:59 (IST) Election Results: Uttar Pradesh Election trends at 12:55 pm



In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP seems to have successfully tackled the anti-incumbency and is appeared to win nearly 300 seats. The party is leading in 266 seats while the Samajwadi Party is ahead in 128 seats.



Mar 10, 2022 12:55 (IST) JUST IN: Goa BJP leaders to meet Governor today and stake claim for government formation.

Mar 10, 2022 12:54 (IST) Election Results: "Voice of people is voice of god," Navjot Sidhu on AAP's big win in Punjab



Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its big win in the Punjab election. The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 91 seats, while the Congress is behind with 17 seats in the 117-member house.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to AAP," Navjot Sidhu tweeted.

"What today's victory in Punjab proves that there is a Kejriwal model of governance that has become established and people of Punjab have accepted it": AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe

"We focused on developing the governance role from the grassroots level": Ranbir Singh Pathania, BJP spokesperson on #ElectionResults

Mar 10, 2022 12:40 (IST) Election Results: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant leading by 113 votes

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading by 113 votes in his constituency, Sanquelim.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading by 113 votes in his constituency, Sanquelim.

Mar 10, 2022 12:37 (IST) Election Results: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh wins Heingang seat



Manipur's incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh of the BJP won from the Heingang seat against Congress rival P Sharatchandra by nearly 18,000 votes.

Mar 10, 2022 12:32 (IST) Election Results: Goa Election trends at 12:26 pm



The BJP was leading in 19 Assembly seats of Goa, while the Congress was ahead in 11, as per the latest trends available of 40 out of the 40 seats in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading by over 448 votes so far in Sanquelim Assembly seat.



Mar 10, 2022 12:27 (IST) Election Results: Amarinder Singh, former Punjab Chief Minister, loses from his constituency



Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister, loses from his constituency of Patiala Urban. Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister, loses from his constituency of Patiala Urban.

"AAP government will work for everyone... doesn't matter if they have voted for us or not": AAP's Raghav Chadha

Mar 10, 2022 12:19 (IST) Live Election Results: "Don't believe TV channels," Samajwadi Party requests workers amid BJP big win in UP



As election trends showed a BJP win in UP, the Samajwadi Party has asked its workers not to believe TV channels.

"It is an appeal to all the socialists and the workers of allies that irrespective of the trends being shown on TV, they are requested to stay put at their respective booths. In the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favor of the SP alliance," the party tweeted.

Mar 10, 2022 12:14 (IST) Live Election Results: AAP headed for landslide victory in Punjab



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading for a landslide win in Punjab with leads in close to 90 seats in the 117-seat assembly.

The ruling Congress is trailing with 13 seats.

Mar 10, 2022 12:10 (IST)

Just In: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant now leading by 448 votes in Sanquelim Assembly seat.

Mar 10, 2022 12:05 (IST) Live Election Results: Goa Election trends at 12:00 pm



"People of Uttar Pradesh have yet again shown confidence in our government": Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister

Mar 10, 2022 12:04 (IST) Live Election Results: Samajwadi Party vote share up by 12%, BJP 2%



The BJP is leading in 44 seats while the Congress is leading in 22 seats in Uttarakhand, show live trends.

Even though the Samajwadi Party seems to be a distant second, the party has seen a 12 per cent increase in its vote share. The BJP, meanwhile, has seen a 2 per cent rise in its share.

Mar 10, 2022 11:57 (IST) UP Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party Says Early Trends "Not Authentic"

The Samajwadi Party asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends. The Samajwadi Party asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends.

At AAP HQ in Delhi, the centre of attention is a toddler dressed as Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal - NDTV's Meher Pandey reports

Mar 10, 2022 11:56 (IST) Live Election Results: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading on Gorakhpur Urban seat



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency. Mr Adityanath ahead of Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by over 8,000 votes. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency. Mr Adityanath ahead of Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by over 8,000 votes.

Jarnail Singh to NDTV "Aaj Se Punjab Mei Kamaal Shuru Hone Wala Hai" - NDTV's Shonakshi Chakravarty reports from Punjab

Mar 10, 2022 11:52 (IST) Live Election Results:: AAP maintains 41.4% vote share in Punjab, Congress at 25%



As AAP heads for landslide victory, it holds 41.4 per cent of the vote share so far, with Congress trailing behind with 25 per cent and Shiromani Akali Dal with 21.7 per cent.



Mar 10, 2022 11:49 (IST) Election Results: BJP past majority mark in UP, maintains lead in 45 seats

The BJP is maintaining a lead in 45 seats, comfortably passing the majority mark of 36, while the Congress is leading in 21 seats, according to latest election trends.

Mar 10, 2022 11:44 (IST) Live Election Results: Goa Election trends at 11:39 am



The BJP was leading in 17 Assembly seats of Goa, while the Congress was ahead in 12, as per the latest trends available of 40 out of the 40 seats in the state.



Mar 10, 2022 11:36 (IST) Election Results: "This is victory of the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man)," Manish Sisodia on AAP's sweep in Punjab





Punjab has given chance to Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance.

Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level.

This is the victory of the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man)

Mar 10, 2022 11:33 (IST) Election Results: BJP-turned-Congress leader leads in Goa's Calangute



Mar 10, 2022 11:22 (IST) Live Election Results: What UP minister Satish Mahana said on BJP's record win





This result for our party is because of the leadership of Modi ji and Yogi ji. Yes, we have increased our vote share as numbers suggest. This is because of the trust people have on Yogi ji's leadership. He has delivered on promises and have made UP mafia-free.

We will now move ahead with development and make UP a leading state in India, especially in manufacturing. From IT to electronics, we have big plans for UP. We have lot of work to do and we now have a mandate which gives us that support we need to continue with our good work and hard work.

We stand for everyone - Hindus, Muslims, all... Our schemes are for everyone. We do not distinguish and differentiate on basis of Hindu-Muslim. We work for all and we take everyone along.