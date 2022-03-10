UP Election Results: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Headed For Easy Win

UP Election Resulits: The BJP crossed the halfway mark in the first two hours of counting.

The BJP appeared to take an unassailable lead over rivals in Uttar Pradesh, crossing the majority mark of 202, as counting of votes entered its second hour on Thursday.

Shortly before 9:30 am, NDTV called the election for the BJP, projecting more than 250 seats for the party.

The Samajwadi Party, trailing in double digits, gained over the last election but fell far short of the party's expectations.

Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.

In the initial rounds, postal ballots were counted.

All the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in the state.