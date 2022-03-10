Advantage Pramod Sawant As BJP Is Poised To Retain Power In Goa

Goa Election Results 2022: 48-year-old politician is a 3-time MLA from Sankhalim assembly constituency

Belying predictions of fractured mandate, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been able to deliver victory for the party in the assembly elections in the coastal state.

Under Mr Sawant's leadership, the BJP managed to win 20 out of 40 Assembly seats, more than what it had won five years ago, which makes it likely that he will continue in his post.

The 48-year-old politician is a three-time MLA from Sankhalim assembly constituency in North Goa district.

Mr Sawant became Speaker of the state Assembly when the BJP formed government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar in 2017.

He took over as chief minister after Manohar Parrikar's death in March 2019.

Mr Sawant, an Ayurveda doctor, started out as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member and has been seen participating in the Sangh's annual 'Sanchalan' program even while being chief minister.

His career in electoral politics began in 2008 when he was given BJP ticket from Sankhalim (then Pale) assembly segment, but he lost to Congress candidate Pratap Gauns.

He won the seat in 2012 and got reelected in 2017 from the same seat.

Mr Sawant was chief minister when the coronavirus pandemic broke out and his government came under criticism when oxygen shortages hit government hospitals in the state.

His wife Sulakshana is also an active BJP worker and has held prominent posts in the party's women wing in the state.