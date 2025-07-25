"Congress Culture": Goa Chief Minister Slams DK Shivakumar Over Mahadayi Row

Responding to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's "lost his mental balance" remarks amid row over Mahadayi project, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday called it "Congress culture".

Pramod Sawant told ANI, "Under Congress culture, they have always been using such words. On this, I don't want to say anything else. We will continue to fight on the Mahadayi issue."

On Thursday, while speaking to media persons, DK Shivakumar said, "I think Goa Chief Minister has lost his mental balance because he doesn't know what kind of inter-state relationship should exist... I am going to start the work. Let them stop it."

The row began when Karnataka Minister HK Patil stated that the Chief Minister of Goa had made a statement in the assembly, claiming that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav had informed him that the central government would not allow Karnataka to take up the Mahadayi project.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Patil said, "Yesterday, the Chief Minister of Goa made a statement in the assembly that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has told him that the central government will not allow Karnataka to take up the Mahadayi diversion program. It is shocking and against the people of Karnataka."

The Mahadayi river originates in Karnataka's Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and flows through Goa before emptying into the Arabian Sea. Karnataka plans to divert 7.56 tmcft of water to the Malaprabha valley for the Kalasa-Banduri project, which would support over 40 lakh people in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, and nearby areas. However, Goa has objected to this plan, leading to a decades-long dispute.

The dispute has led to a legal and political battle between the two states. Goa plans to file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for activities aimed at diverting water from the Mahadayi River. Karnataka, on the other hand, will discuss the Mahadayi issue during the monsoon session of the legislature, which starts on August 11.

The Centre's role in resolving the dispute remains crucial, with Karnataka accusing it of obstructing the project's implementation.

