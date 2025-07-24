"Lost Mental Balance": DK Shivakumar Slams Goa Chief Minister Over Mahadayi Row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday hit back at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over his remarks on the Mahadayi river project, saying he had "lost his mental balance" and that the state would proceed with the project.

D K Shivakumar, also the water resources minister, maintained that work is being undertaken on Karnataka's land and affirmed the government's intent to push ahead.

He also reminded the Goa CM about the importance of inter-state relations, adding that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union ministers concerned to discuss the matter.

Addressing the Goa Assembly on Tuesday, Sawant had claimed that the Centre would not approve the Mahadayi project.

He had also said the Goa government would file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for carrying out activities aimed at diverting Mahadayi river water.

"Goa CM has spoken on the Mahadayi water issue. He has lost his mental balance; he is not aware of the federal structure. The Mahadayi water award has already been decided, and a tender has been invited," Shivakumar claimed, speaking to reporters.

"The tender has been floated, and work must begin. Only forest clearance was required, and we were given a notice - but nowhere were we told not to take up the work," he added.

"His (Goa CM's) statement is condemnable. He cannot stop us; he doesn't have that right. I will start the work. Let them try to stop it-let me see," Shivakumar said.

Noting that he would meet all Karnataka MPs on this issue, the Deputy CM claimed, "This is a question of our self-esteem. Your (MPs) silence is a mistake. We have 28 Lok Sabha members and 12 Rajya Sabha members-all of them must unite and fight for Karnataka. We cannot sell out the state's interests." He said pressure must be mounted on the union ministers and the prime minister. "I will seek time from the union water resources minister (Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil) and the prime minister. I will try to take all the MPs along to meet them. Let them come. I will do everything necessary to begin the work." Asked whether the central ministers were being "misled", Shivakumar said they are well-balanced and "do not engage in politics". He further accused the Goa government of "politicising the issue." "I have met central ministers five to six times. All of them want development work to proceed. The union forest and water resources ministers understand the problem; they are not playing politics. The Goa government is the one doing politics-maybe there is some issue there. My final stand is that we will take all necessary steps to begin the work," Shivakumar claimed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticised Sawant's remarks on Wednesday, calling them an "insult" to the people of Karnataka. He questioned why the Centre had not officially communicated any concerns regarding the project Goa has been opposing Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri projects in the Mahadayi river basin.

The Kalasa-Banduri project by the Karnataka government proposes diverting Mahadayi river water into the Malaprabha river to enhance the drinking water supply in parts of Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Gadag districts.

The Mahadayi river flows through Karnataka and Goa before joining the Arabian Sea. Known as the Mandovi in Goa, it is one of the state's two major rivers.

The diversion of Mahadayi water has long been a point of contention between Karnataka and Goa, with the latter claiming "it would severely impact the state's flora and fauna." In 2018, the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal adjudicated the inter-State water dispute, allocating 13.42 tmcft of water to Karnataka, 1.33 tmcft to Maharashtra, and 24 tmcft to Goa. The award was notified by the Union government in 2020.

