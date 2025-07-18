Goa Chief Minister Launches 1st Private Solar-Electric Boat In Mandovi River

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched the first privately owned solar-electric passenger cruise boat in Mandovi river.

Mr Sawant, in presence of Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, launched the vessel developed by Goa Solar Power House in collaboration with LRAJ Green Solutions Pvt Ltd, at the Floating Jetty in Mandovi river in Panaji on Thursday.

Pleased to inaugurate Goa's first private solar boat, M.V. LRAJ GREEN Solution operated fully solar-powered passenger/cruise boat, in the presence of Union Minister Shri @shripadynaik, MP Shri @ShetSadanand, NRI Commissioner Shri @NSawaikar and other dignitaries.



This… pic.twitter.com/SXMdiL4ljw — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 17, 2025

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sawant said such an initiative will boost the tourism sector and will also reduce carbon footprints in the state.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been encouraging the use of green energy to decrease the dependence on fossil fuels.

The spokesman from LRAJ Green Solutions said this is the first solar-electric boat in Goa to become fully operational.

He said the technology has been successfully deployed in Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

