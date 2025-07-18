Advertisement
Goa Chief Minister Launches 1st Private Solar-Electric Boat In Mandovi River

Speaking on the occasion, Pramod Sawant said such an initiative will boost the tourism sector and will also reduce carbon footprints in the state.

Read Time: 1 min
Goa Chief Minister Launches 1st Private Solar-Electric Boat In Mandovi River
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurate Goa's first private solar boat.
  • Goa Chief Minister has launched the 1st privately owned solar-electric passenger cruise boat in Mandovi river.
  • Minister said such an initiative will boost the tourism sector, will also reduce carbon footprints in the state.
  • Minister also said the technology has been successfully deployed in many states.
Panaji:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched the first privately owned solar-electric passenger cruise boat in Mandovi river.

Mr Sawant, in presence of Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, launched the vessel developed by Goa Solar Power House in collaboration with LRAJ Green Solutions Pvt Ltd, at the Floating Jetty in Mandovi river in Panaji on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sawant said such an initiative will boost the tourism sector and will also reduce carbon footprints in the state.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been encouraging the use of green energy to decrease the dependence on fossil fuels.

The spokesman from LRAJ Green Solutions said this is the first solar-electric boat in Goa to become fully operational.

He said the technology has been successfully deployed in Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goa Solar Electric Boat, Goa Solar Powered Boat
