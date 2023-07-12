Sent Reports For Projects Worth Rs 930 Crore To Centre: Goa Chief Minister

Goa has submitted to the Centre detailed project reports for various proposals worth Rs 930 crore

The Goa government has sent detailed project reports for proposals worth Rs 930 crore to the Centre for funding, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Talking to reporters after chairing a review meeting, CM Sawant on Tuesday said that Goa's financial situation was good amid various reforms.

He said that Goa has submitted to the Centre detailed project reports for various proposals worth Rs 930 crore to be undertaken in the state.

The CM said that the state has already submitted 90 per cent of the utilisation certificates for the projects that were approved in the past by the Centre.

"There are no bills pending (of any contractor by the state government). The State government is also reviewing the loans taken from the agencies like NABARD and SIDBI," he said.



