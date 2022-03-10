Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates

Gia Assembly Election Results: Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM

In Goa, all 40 seats voted on February 14. In a state where defections and horse-trading have emerged as a key poll issue, several parties, including the Congress and AAP, have moved to safeguard their candidates. The Congress, particularly, is keeping a close watch on the number game this time after it failed to form the government despite winning a majority of seats in the 2017 election. The BJP had then moved swiftly and tied up with regional forces to form the government.



Mar 10, 2022 00:51 (IST) Counting of votes in Goa will begin at 8 AM.

Mar 10, 2022 00:51 (IST) The BJP is projecting confidence that it will have the support of estranged ally Maharashtrawadi Gomatak Party, which is currently partnering the Trinamool Congress.

