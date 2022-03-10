Congress Staring At Another Debacle, Leader Talks Of 'Revamp, Rewiring'

Congress is on its way to lose at least half of its vote share in Punjab

As the Congress stared at a defeat today in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, a senior party leader talked about a "revamp and rewiring" after the latest in a series of election debacles.

As votes were counted for five state elections, the BJP headed for a landslide in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was set to snatch Punjab from the Congress with a giant margin.

The Congress's heavyweights - Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu - were trailing in their constituencies in what appeared to be an AAP wave.

The party is on its way to lose at least half of its vote share in Punjab.

The Congress' hopes in Goa were also crushed with the BJP crossing the half-way mark, contrary to exit poll predictions of a close fight.

"If we lose in all five states, then we have to think about a revamp and rewiring for the party," said senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Responding to questions about the failure of Congress's Punjab gamble - replacing Amarinder Singh with Mr Channi as Chief Minister - Mr Singhvi said the party had taken "strong, maybe unpleasant decisions".

Another Congress leader, Shama Mohammad, said: "In Punjab, it is our own doing. We could have held on, but we went wrong."