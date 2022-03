Goa election results 2022: Early trends show the BJP is leading in Goa

The BJP is leading in Goa with 20 seats, early trends show. As at 10:12 am, the BJP won 20 seats, while the Congress came behind with 12 in the 40-member house. The Trinamool Congress got 4 and the Aam Aadmi Party only 1 seat, the trends show.