Exclusive: In Car, Goa BJP's Vishwajit Rane Starts Crying, Thanks PM Modi

Vishwajit Rane is contesting from Valpoi

Vishwajit Rane, BJP leader and minister in the incumbent government in Goa, was seen crying in joy as he left a polling station in Valpoi segment, where is leading with a margin of over 7,000 votes in early trends.

"This is a credit to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and all he has done for the state of Goa. It's the faith people have put in me. This is a victory of the people and the leadership of the BJP. The Congress and other parties have only fooled the people," said Mr Rane, seated in his car as his supporters raised slogans demanding that he be named Chief Minister.

Mr Rane said the incumbent government in Goa has done extensive work across sectors, including for women empowerment and development of road infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the BJP will go on to form the government in the coastal state.

Asked if he has checked in on the trends in Poriem constituency, where his wife is the BJP candidate, Mr Rane replied he has not been able to as he has been focused on his constituency.

As per initial trends, Deviya Vishwajit Rane was leading by over 13,000 votes in Poriem.