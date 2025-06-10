Will You Go To Hospital And Apologise To That Doctor? What Goa Minister Told NDTV

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Goa's health minister, Vishwajit Rane, faced backlash after suspending a doctor for patient care issues. He apologized but refused to do so again, insisting he has served the public. Doctors have demand an in-person apology, threatening strike

Vishwajit Rane, the health minister of Goa who stirred up controversy after suspending a doctor over patient care and then apologising, said he would not apologise again. The doctors, who were on warpath, have refused to accept his apology and have demanded that he apologise in person to the doctor concerned.

"No, I've already apologized... I think I have apologized to the doctor on national TV. And what more can one expect?" Mr Rane told NDTV in an exclusive interview when asked about the matter. "I'm not here to become a Nayak or become anybody. I'm here to serve the people of the state of Goa and ensure the best of medical facilities are available to the people of Goa," he added.

Mr Rane's run in with Dr Rudresh Kuttikar of Goa Medical College and Hospital or GMCH took place during his surprise visit to the premier facility on Saturday.

He apparently caught the medical personnel refusing to treat a patient and suspended the CMO in public. Soon after a cell phone video of the encounter appeared on social media, sparking a massive protest by doctors.

Despite his apology -- first on social media and then on television -- Mr Rane is facing severe backlash from organisations including the Indian Medical Association and Goa Association of Resident Doctors, that have threatened strike.

Asked about the matter, Mr Rane said, "I don't think this is appropriate. I think from both sides, we need to take two steps back. We cannot put the patients at risk. I've always been saying that I'm here for the people of the state of Goa".

The minister said he had confronted the doctor after a patient he knew called up for help because he was not getting treatment. "The whole trouble was that when a patient of 77 years doesn't get treatment or doesn't get an injection or whatever the reason may be, I think that thing just pained me," he said.

"I was just in the initial part of the video, which has gone viral, is the part where I was pulling him up, which was I said the words and methodology was not appropriate... (but) it was very important for us to see that why was he rude to the particular lady and that was I should have actually heard him out," he added.

While Chief Minister has cancelled the suspension of the doctor concerned, the minister clarified that his was not a case of change of heart because of any reprimand from Pramod Sawant.

"We are colleagues. We are all working together. There's no question of any reprimand and all here. I have, I myself, when the chief minister called me, I said, there's no question of suspension... I never moved any kind of note for suspension. And the doctor has never been suspended," he added.

Asked if he would like to apologise again through NDTV, Mr Rane said, "I would like to tell him that I have apologised to you and your family, doctor, and you should accept that apology... I don't think such behaviour on my part would be there again... And it's important both of us work together as a team... Our issue is we can both settle down and have a cup of tea together and resolve the issue".